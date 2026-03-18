MAFS Aus bride Bec brutally hits back after Danny rates her a painfully low three out of 10

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MAFS Aus bride Bec has brutally responded after her husband, Danny, rated her a painfully low three out of 10 for sexual chemistry.

So, after their wedding and a pretty eventful honeymoon in Fiji, things seemed like they were actually going somewhere. They got close quickly and even slept together within a few days. But then, it all went a bit downhill.

During the first dinner party, things really kicked off. MAFS groom Danny had already told Bec he wasn’t fully feeling the sexual chemistry, which obviously wasn’t ideal. But it got worse when he was asked to rate it out of 10, and he gave it a brutal three.

A three. Out of ten.

Bec didn’t actually know about the rating at the time, which made it even more awkward when it all came out later. And safe to say, she wasn’t exactly thrilled. Speaking to 9Entertainment, Bec admitted, “Three out of 10 was a hard pill to swallow. It’s difficult.”

She did try to be fair about it though, adding that it “reflects where we were in our relationship to an extent,” and pointed out that even if the chemistry wasn’t there, they were still getting on well as people.

“But just because at that point, the sexual chemistry was low, it didn’t mean that we weren’t the best of friends and making the best of what we had in the moment,” she said.

She also spoke about it on a radio show, and that version of events was a bit less diplomatic. In an interview on 2Day Breakfast with Nath & Emma, Bec didn’t hold back at all. Reacting to Danny’s rating, she said, “Honestly, how dare he? I’m great in bed.”

She also made it very clear what she thought of the score, adding that three out of ten is “terrible”.

And when asked to rate herself, she said, “I’m a solid 8.7.”

As for Danny, she didn’t exactly give him glowing feedback either. “At the beginning, I would give him a solid three as well,” she said, before adding, “You’ll just have to wait and see.” Make of that what you will.

She did, however, balance it out slightly by saying, “He’s an amazing human being.” But then immediately followed it up with, “Shocking in bed, but a great dude.”

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