Cardiff Uni men’s cricket team has been officially banned following a full SU investigation

The investigation looked into claims about the team’s initiations, such as flushing a member’s head down a toilet

3 hours ago

Cardiff Students’ Union has suspended the university’s men’s cricket club and banned its players from representing the university.

Amidst accusations of “serious misconduct” and degrading behaviour from the society, the Cardiff students’ union has concluded a full investigation and appeal into the cricket club.

Last October, The Cardiff Tab reported a series of claims made about the initiations carried out by the Cardiff University’s men’s cricket team. They included a member’s head being flushed down a toilet, members being forced to eat raw onions, and consuming excessive amount of alcohol.

Cardiff Students’ Union has since issued a statement, saying: “Following reports of serious misconduct, Cardiff Students’ Union has concluded a full investigation and appeal into the men’s cricket club.

“The investigation found clear evidence that activity associated with the club fell well below the standards expected of students’ union members.

“These behaviours were inconsistent with the code of conduct, breached explicit guidance that had been repeatedly communicated to the club committee in advance, and raised significant concerns around student safety and welfare.

“As a result, and in line with our disciplinary policies, the men’s cricket club has been suspended for the remainder of the current academic year.”

It was also revealed that the committee members who were responsible for the club at the time of the incident, “will no longer be permitted to represent Cardiff University in cricket”.

Speaking to Gair Rydd, an anonymous MisFits staff member who witnessed the aftermath of the incidents, said: “They [the cricket society] fully deserved it after everything they did, it happens every September and it’s so grim, especially to clean up at the end of the night”.

The Students’ Union statement continued to emphasise a “clear duty of care to students and a zero-tolerance position on initiation-type behaviour”.



It said: “While we want students to take part in sport and social activity, we will act where evidence shows our expectation have not been met to ensure activity is run responsibly.

“For students who were not involved, we are taking steps to establish a cricket program administered directly by the students’ union. This activity will be delivered with clear expectations around behaviour and participants will be expected to engage with externally facilitated positive social culture sessions.

“We are also writing directly to all sports clubs and Athletic Union members to reiterate responsibilities, clarify expectation, and reinforce the standards of behaviour requires of anyone representing the Students’ Union or the wider university,” it continued.

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “We are aware and note the final outcome of the Students’ Union’s investigation. We want to be clear, initiations have no place at Cardiff University and we reserve the right to investigate using our student conduct regulations.

“We will need to consider our next steps and consider what, if any, action the University might need to take. We would urge any student impacted to reach out via Report and Support – the University’s confidential tool for raising concerns and accessing the support available.”

Cardiff University Men’s cricket team has been contacted for comment

Featured image via Unsplash