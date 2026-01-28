The Tab

Cardiff Uni men’s cricket team has been officially banned following a full SU investigation

The investigation looked into claims about the team’s initiations, such as flushing a member’s head down a toilet

Mischa Denney-Richards | News

Cardiff Students’ Union has suspended the university’s men’s cricket club and banned its players from representing the university.

Amidst accusations of “serious misconduct” and degrading behaviour from the society, the Cardiff students’ union has concluded a full investigation and appeal into the cricket club.

Last October, The Cardiff Tab reported a series of claims made about the initiations carried out by the Cardiff University’s men’s cricket team. They included a member’s head being flushed down a toilet, members being forced to eat raw onions, and consuming excessive amount of alcohol.

Cardiff Students’ Union has since issued a statement, saying: “Following reports of serious misconduct, Cardiff Students’ Union has concluded a full investigation and appeal into the men’s cricket club.

“The investigation found clear evidence that activity associated with the club fell well below the standards expected of students’ union members.

“These behaviours were inconsistent with the code of conduct, breached explicit guidance that had been repeatedly communicated to the club committee in advance, and raised significant concerns around student safety and welfare.

“As a result, and in line with our disciplinary policies, the men’s cricket club has been suspended for the remainder of the current academic year.”

It was also revealed that the committee members who were responsible for the club at the time of the incident, “will no longer be permitted to represent Cardiff University in cricket”.

via Wikimedia Commons

Speaking to Gair Rydd, an anonymous MisFits staff member who witnessed the aftermath of the incidents, said: “They [the cricket society]  fully deserved it after everything they did, it happens every September and it’s so grim, especially to clean up at the end of the night”.

The Students’ Union statement continued to emphasise a “clear duty of care to students and a zero-tolerance position on initiation-type behaviour”. 

It said: “While we want students to take part in sport and social activity, we will act where evidence shows our expectation have not been met to ensure activity is run responsibly.

“For students who were not involved, we are taking steps to establish a cricket program administered directly by the students’ union. This activity will be delivered with clear expectations around behaviour and participants will be expected to engage with externally facilitated positive social culture sessions.

“We are also writing directly to all sports clubs and Athletic Union members to reiterate responsibilities, clarify expectation, and reinforce the standards of behaviour requires of anyone representing the Students’ Union or the wider university,” it continued.

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “We are aware and note the final outcome of the Students’ Union’s investigation. We want to be clear, initiations have no place at Cardiff University and we reserve the right to investigate using our student conduct regulations.

“We will need to consider our next steps and consider what, if any, action the University might need to take. We would urge any student impacted to reach out via Report and Support – the University’s confidential tool for raising concerns and accessing the support available.” 

Cardiff University Men’s cricket team has been contacted for comment 

Featured image via Unsplash

Elected York graduate keeps Labour in majority on the City of York council

Esme Hills

Anna Perret elected to serve the student-populated Heworth

Pub that barred Cambridge University controversial women’s soc founder issues apology

Esther Knowles

The Prince of Wales admitted ‘Thea should not have been barred on the grounds of her views and beliefs’

Liverpool student accused of killing best friend says he has ‘no memory’ of fatal crash

Francesca Eke

Christopher Tromp, a Newcastle University student, died in 2023 after the car hit a tree

Pro-Palestine protesters stage sit-in calling for Cambridge University arms divestment

Alexander Newman

Cambridge4Palestine gathered on the Sidgwick Site in anticipation of a university council vote next week

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie resurfaced videos

These old resurfaced videos of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie are so cute, and I’m crying

Suchismita Ghosh

He has now addressed the viral videos

the traitors season four cast a nice selfie from jade's instagram

The Traitors season four cast’s Instagram follower counts prove who the real winners are

Claudia Cox

Who knew Amanda had so many fans?

The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

Hebe Hancock

It’s being utterly DRAGGED

Maya Jama only follows three of the All Stars girlies on Instagram and it’s so shady

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

I had a psychotic episode for months and ChatGPT fed my delusions, here’s what happened

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘AI psychosis can happen to anyone’

Need to spot a Fallowfield boy? Here are five items that make up their everyday uniform

Rebecca Pattni

Beware

