A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Alicia Tariq

Over 230 cannabis plants have been found in a Cathays property, following a raid by South Wales Police.

Officers were granted a warrant on January 3rd after receiving information regarding a potential “cannabis factory” in Cathays Terrace.

A man hiding in the attic was arrested and all of the cannabis plants were later destroyed.

Fatjon Cota, who has no fixed address, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on January 5th and pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of cannabis, a Class B drug under UK law.

The 32-year-old remains in custody and is due to appear in court again for his sentencing on February 2nd.

South Wales Police said: “People often talk of cannabis as being a victimless crime, but it’s not. Whatever your viewpoint on cannabis, the serious and organised crime and people trafficking, which are often linked to cannabis factories, can cause real harm to our communities and fund further criminality”.

via Unsplash

These cannabis plants also have a serious fire risk due to unsafe electrics, and the area of Cathays has closely packed student areas, putting families and students at risk.

This follows a case last year in which a cannabis farm was discovered near a school nursery in Tremorfa, after residents reported a strong smell in the area.

Officers executed a search warrant at Seawall Court Industrial Estate and uncovered 604 plants inside a unit located directly next to a children’s nursery. These plants were worth around a quarter of a million pounds. Two men were arrested.

Signs of a potential cannabis factory can include covered or blacked‑out windows, a strong and persistent smell of cannabis, constant bright lights at unusual hours and frequent short visits at all times of day and night.

South Wales Police asks residents to report any concerns they have in their neighbourhood and to contact them by calling 101 or 999 in case of an emergency.

Featured image via Google Maps and Unsplash

