On the hunt for Valentine’s plans? Cardiff has been named the fourth best UK city for dating

If you’ve been unlucky in love, Cardiff is the city for you

3 hours ago

Calling all Cardiff residents! If your Valentine’s Day is looking bleak, have no fear. A new UK-wide study has ranked Cardiff as the fourth best city in the UK for dating.

The relationships experts at Simply Pleasure did a deep dive into the UK’s love life, and the results were interesting. They analysed 42 cities and found that where you live impacts your dating life more than you would think.

Edinburgh topped the list, with Oxford and Glasgow coming in at a close second and third. Cardiff achieved a respectable fourth place.

Across these 42 cities, they looked at how many people were single, how often residents search for relationship advice, divorce rates, and overall quality of life. Using this data, they then determined an overall “relationship score”.

Here, Cardiff received an impressive 74.12 per cent, beating London’s 73.14 per cent.

Nearly half of Cardiff’s population reported never being married, meaning there’s no shortage of potential partners. Pair this with Cardiff’s 880 relationship-related searches per 10,000 people, and it seems that the singles here are genuinely interested in making meaningful connections – green flags all round!

Now, Cardiff isn’t just good for starting relationships but good for long-lasting ones too, as it has a good marriage rate and a relatively low divorce rate of 7.8 per cent.

Relationship expert, Dean Collins, puts this down to Cardiff having a great social scene: “The cities that ranked highest all have strong social cultures where meeting people in person is normal”.

“If you’re single in one of these top cities, you’re already ahead of the game, but you still need to make the most of it. Start by getting involved in the local scene. Join clubs, attend events, or just become a regular at your local pub or coffee shop. Familiarity breeds connection, and people are more likely to chat when they’ve seen you around”.

Cardiffians, Dean is right. You haven’t just got plenty of fish in the sea, but loads of incredible places where you could explore these connections. And with Valentine’s right around the corner, why not get dating?

If you fancy wooing your date with drinks, why not try Rum and Fizz in the Castle Arcade? With its mood lighting and live music, you’re almost guaranteed a second date.

If an activity date is more your speed, why not book an escape room at Escape Rooms Cardiff? There are loads of fun rooms to choose between, from Cardiff Castle to the 13th Floor. Golf Fang is perfect if you enjoy mini golf and drinks. For some other recommendations, check this article out.

Whether you choose to date this Valentine’s Day or not, just remember the words of a relationship expert, “In cities with this many available singles, there is no need to settle.”

