Everything to know about the Cardiff Met alumni competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics

The former students are heading to Italy for the games in February

4 hours ago

Three Cardiff Metropolitan University alumni will take part in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Adele Nicoll, Leon Greenwood, and Mica Moore are swapping studying for the slopes as they head to Milano Cortina this February.

The former students will represent Team GB and Jamaica in bobsleighing events across the month of the games.

This marks a continuation of the university’s incredible sporting achievements, with many of its former athletes (known as ‘”Archers”) already having competed on the world stage.

Ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday 6th February, here’s everything you need to know about Cardiff Met’s up-and-coming Olympians.

Adele Nicoll

A former student, staff member and coach at Cardiff Met University, Adele Nicoll has secured a place on Team GB’s 2026 bobsleigh team after taking up the sport in 2020.

As a three-time British shot put champion, Team GB have highlighted her as an athlete to watch.

After competing as a reserve in the Beijing 2020 Olympics, Adele is making her Olympic debut as a bobsleigh pilot in the monobob and two-woman events.

She will be the first British female to compete in the monobob at the Winter Olympics.

Leon Greenwood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon Greenwood | Online Fat Loss Coach (@leongreenwood_)

The former BSc Sport and Physical Education student, Leon Greenwood, is making his first Olympic Games appearance in Milano Cortina.

Between 2015-2018, he represented Cardiff Met as a sprinter and basketball athlete, joining the British Bobsleigh programme in 2022.

Having competed at World and European Championships, Leon will be part of Team GB’s four-man bobsleigh crew at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Mica Moore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mica Moore OLY🐭🇯🇲✨ (@micalm92)

Representing Jamaica in her second Winter Olympics is Mica Moore. The former women’s sprinter will compete in the monobob next month.

Receiving her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Cardiff Met, Mica continues to train at the National Indoor Athletics Centre which is located at the university’s Cyncoed campus.

She previously represented Team GB at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, where she competed in the two-woman bobsleigh event.

BBC One and BBC Two will show the games. Offering 450 hours of coverage, viewers can catch a glimpse of what Adele, Leon and Mica have to offer.

Featured image via Google Maps, Instagram @cardiffmet and Facebook Cardiff Met Sport.