‘The interviewer was my ex’s dad’: Here are KCL students’ internship horror stories

Internship application season is upon us and so are the horror stories

2 hours ago

The word employment often creates triggering memories, especially for those who have suffered through the stifling air of an office workspace. Competing for a job today can create such stress that makes you want to pull your hair out, and it certainly doesn’t help when the conversations with your friends always seem to shift to “Ugh, my internship sucks.”

So, here are KCL students’ internship horror stories. After reading about what these students have gone through for their internships, you may want to think twice before applying for another internship opportunity.

“During Spring Week, they called all the interns in and told us they knew we were vaping in the bathrooms.”

Nothing says wannabe finance bro more than the chats in the bathroom while talking behind your boss’ back. Confrontation is never easy, especially when faced with such high stakes of making or breaking your future career.

However, professionalism is key at all times. If you do want a break, maybe just be careful and try to not get caught next time.

“When I was going to the interview, the interviewer turned out to be my ex’s father.”

At least the awkward introductions are not needed. I hope you still got the job and you didn’t run into him again.

“They literally made me sit by myself for the whole week. Nobody helped me out.”

The lack of sympathy for overworked, stressed and underpaid interns is still common in today’s workplaces. With some luck, the next internship or job that you find has a better mentor who actually cares about their workers’ feelings and doesn’t just set people aside.

“I accidentally called the wrong number when trying to contact the client assigned to me, and it turned out to be a scammer.”

Well, I hope no important information was leaked and I guess you should take this as sign to learn to double-check all numbers before calling next time. Just remember that things happen sometimes, but make sure to not mention this part in your LinkedIn post.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.