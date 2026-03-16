Grease is the word: King’s Musical Theatre Soc spill all on their latest musical

Its second mainstage of the year will be performed at The Greenwood Theatre

4 hours ago

Kings Musical Theatre Society (KMT) is getting ready for its second mainstage of the year and it’s none other than the iconic Grease – The Musical! A combination of the all time classics and the pure rock and roll energy of the 60s, what’s not to love?

The King’s Tab interviewed the cast and crew to hear about the creative process behind the show and to dive into the world of Grease!

So, grab your tickets and join the cast for three nights only from the 18th–20th March at The Greenwood Theatre.

Why choose Grease for KMT’s mainstage show?

For director Peter Unsworth, Grease is a story that never really gets old. “We all know the story of Grease,” he said. “It’s about relationships, friendships, growing up, finding yourself and making connections.”

But while the show is packed with iconic moments, the production team didn’t want to simply recreate the famous film version. Instead, Peter focused on encouraging the cast to make the show their own. “I didn’t want to copy the movie, but push the cast to make it feel their own.”

The show also holds a special place in Peter’s heart. Having performed in Grease himself during high school, he revealed it is one of the shows that made him fall back in love with theatre, which makes directing it now feel particularly meaningful.

Rehearsals for the show

Behind the scenes, choreographer Cesca Fitzsimons has been preparing for the show since August. Some of the most iconic numbers, including Greased Lightning and Hand Jive were always high on her wish list to choreograph. But bringing them to life is no small task.

The Hand Jive alone features 13 different sets of choreography happening at the same time, creating one of the most energetic moments in the show.

Cesca added: “Grease is a show where you can do go crazy – there’s really no limit to what you can

put into it”.

For musical director Evelyn Chow, the music of Grease is “electric, catchy, fun and heartbreaking”. Evelyn describes the experience of working on the show as particularly meaningful, as it marks her final mainstage with KMT.

Evelyn said: “I’m feeling honoured to have been trusted with such an iconic show,” she said. “It’s my last KMT mainstage, and what a show to end on.”

“It’s been so lovely working with the cast – especially the leads. They’ve been incredible at taking vocal direction and making each character their own. Their songs are, in my humble opinion, the best versions of the songs there’s ever been.”

Because Grease is such a well-known show, stepping into these roles, the cast were keen to bring their own interpretations to the characters.

Cole Boon, who plays Danny, explained he wanted to show a more human side to the character, focusing on bringing more gentleness and vulnerability to Danny, especially in the show’s central romance.

Ava Satasi, who plays Sandy, also explains how her Sandy is stronger and more self- assured than the traditional version, bringing a piece of her own personality to the role.

With a show as energetic as Grease, rehearsals have been packed with memorable moments. For Sam Matchett, who plays Kenickie, the highlight was running Greased Lightning for the first time with the full cast.

“Everyone’s energy is amazing,” he said. “It just feels so good to perform.”

Why should you come to see Grease?

If you’re wondering whether to grab tickets, the cast can help you with that!

Kylie Freeman, who plays Rizzo, describes the show as an “energetic, fun musical” that’s full of life.“The dancing, the cast, everyone is so talented, and the vocals are amazing,” she said. “It just brings so much joy to watch.”

Lucy McAllister, who plays Frenchie, agreed: “It’s such a feel-good show. You can come with your friends, your flatmates, your family, everyone can have a really fun night out.”

And of course, the music is part of the magic. “You know the iconic numbers, so you’re sitting there tapping your foot along because you know the words,” she added. “Our version really complements that.”

Meanwhile, Louis De Planta, who plays Sonny, hinted the production might have a surprise in store: “I’ve heard rumours there might be a car on stage. You’ll have to come watch to find out… but the rumours are probably true.”

The cast

This year’s cast includes a mix of freshers, second and third-years, meaning for some, this is their first KMT mainstage, while for others it’s their last.

First-year Annabelle Duggan, who plays Jan, admited joining the society was a little intimidating at first: “Honestly, at the start it was quite intimidating.”

However, Annabelle said: “But KMT quickly becomes like a family. Everyone’s inviting and welcoming, so it’s really easy to feel part of the group.”

Performing in Grease has also been a childhood dream for her, giving her the chance to embrace a playful, “cutesy” side of herself, she hadn’t explored on stage before.

Second-year Malachy Gordon, who plays Roger, said it’s been amazing to watch new members jump straight into the spirit of the society.

For the third-years, however, this show also comes with a sense of reflection. Keira Gandhi, who plays Marty, recently looked back at her time in KMT while seeing her old headshots.

“It was such a lovely way to see how much I’ve grown through KMT and university and the friendships I’ve made along the way.”

Aiden Phipps, who plays Doody, said the society has been one of the highlights of his university experience. “KMT has literally made my whole year,” he said.

“Uni is fun and all, but here we get to pretend we’re at drama school doing West End-level stuff.”

For him, it’s the people he’ll miss most: “The rehearsals are basically an excuse to see all the people you love and get along with. You’re in a room with 30 people three times a week, you become a family.”

So…should you go?

With iconic songs, big choreography numbers and a cast clearly having the time of their lives, KMT’s Grease promises a night of nostalgia, energy and pure feel-good fun. And if the rumours about the car are true… it might be a show you don’t want to miss.

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Featured image by Serra Yetkin