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King’s College London ranks seventh among Russell Group universities for employment

Good news for your graduate scheme applications

Maria Kedzior | News
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King’s College London (KCL) has ranked seventh amongst Russell Group universities for employment.

The annual ranking by the Financial Times and research firm Statista is one of the largest of its kind in the UK, covering 20,000 employees across 500 employers. 

Companies are assessed on criteria such as salary competitiveness, working conditions, career development opportunities and overall company image. 

King’s overall score of 84.49 placed it 99th across all 500 employers and comfortably within the top 100.

This makes the university be ahead of well-known brands such as Aston Martin, Dell, Sony, JD Sports and John Lewis. Within the Russell Group, King’s also ranked higher than London universities such as Imperial which placed 11th and KCL’s biggest rival UCL at 12th out of all Russell Group’s. 

via Unsplash

The ranking also revealed broader trends in the graduate job market. Healthcare and social care had the highest number of companies featured followed by education, IT and internet, as well as retail and wholesale. London dominated geographically, with nearly 200 of the ranked employers headquartered in the capital.

One of the more surprising findings is just how well universities performed as employers. The University of Cambridge achieved a perfect score of 100, taking the top spot overall. The University of Oxford came in seventh overall and the University of Glasgow placed 22nd.

Other universities that ranked highly included The University of York at 27th place and The University of Manchester at 83rd overall.

These all outranked many of Britain’s biggest corporate names. Have graduates been underestimating careers in academia?

For King’s students weighing their options, sometimes, the best opportunity is right in front of you.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

Maria Kedzior | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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