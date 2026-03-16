I’m an international student at King’s: Here are my top tips for navigating life abroad

Because moving aboard means learning to navigate more than just your degree

7 hours ago

It can be tough flying abroad to attend King’s College London. Whilst it is fun to make new friends and study in a different country, we all need time to adapt to different cultures and to understand local slangs as well as accents.

So, as an international student at King’s, here are my top tips for navigating life abroad.

Making friends from different backgrounds

One international student said they find it easier to socialise in a friend group of their own culture. It is obvious that communicating in your mother tongue is more direct

Personally, I encourage you to join different societies at King’s to meet like-minded people. Try to make friends from diverse cultures to support you when you don’t understand a topic during lessons or are unsure about how to start answering an essay question.

Saving money

There are charge boxes on the fourth floor of King’s building, so try to charge all your devices before leaving campus unless you live in a student accommodation nearby.

It’s also worth applying for the 18+ Student Oyster card as this gives you one third off pay as you go off-peak fares and daily caps. And if you wait until 7pm to enter gates at tube stations, you can get discounted rates.

I also recommend using UNiDAYS as they have plenty of discounts to help you save money in London.

Places on campus to meet other people

The Maughan Library is just a 10 minute walk from campus so make sure to get a seat in the round reading room as you can find many international students here.

Not only that, The Vault is also a social hotspot so you’ll be able to find people to socialise with.

Don’t forget to relax

Last but not least, don’t forget to find time to relax and enjoy uni. From going out with friends to having a self care evening just to yourself, the list is endless.

I regularly spend my time practising in the music practice rooms in the South West Block of King’s building to ensure that I make the most of my time at university.

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