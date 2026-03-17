Debunked: No, Olivia Rodrigo’s latest mural hasn’t come to Northern Quarter

It’s one step forwards, three steps back for Manchester fans

2 mins ago

If you’ve been on X this morning, you might have seen rumours that Olivia Rodrigo’s next album mural was going up in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

Fans have been keeping a close eye on painted walls appearing in places like Los Angeles, where the colour theme first appeared in Olivia’s signature purple.

This morning, one eagle-eyed fan in Manchester spotted a purple wall in the Northern Quarter and posted it on X.

just spotted this in the northern quarter in Manchester… Olivia Rodrigo ?? #oliviarodrigo pic.twitter.com/AkIAmc3OEH — _ (@aaksbdjjdsjhs) March 16, 2026

It looked a lot like the murals linked to Olivia’s new album, and people quickly started wondering whether Manchester was getting one too.

Fans later noticed it had been painted red, which many believe is the final colour in the pattern revealing Olivia’s next era.

the olivia rodrigo wall in manchester is being painted red !! they’re starting to sketch out some writing on it pic.twitter.com/8jqUoPU78h — jordyn ❤️‍🔥 heard haunted x exile !! (@wister1agard3n) March 17, 2026

So, has Olivia Rodrigo really come to Manchester?

Sadly, that’s not the case. When a Manchester Tab writer spoke to the local construction team, they confirmed the mural is actually just a Cherry Cola advert.

So no, Olivia is not secretly launching her next album in the Northern Quarter. At least not this time.

Featured image via Olivia Rodrigo on Instagram