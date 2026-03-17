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Debunked: No, Olivia Rodrigo’s latest mural hasn’t come to Northern Quarter

It’s one step forwards, three steps back for Manchester fans

Emma Nichols | News
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If you’ve been on X this morning, you might have seen rumours that Olivia Rodrigo’s next album mural was going up in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

Fans have been keeping a close eye on painted walls appearing in places like Los Angeles, where the colour theme first appeared in Olivia’s signature purple.

@nadjab3lla

Replying to @Theo the update you’ve all been waiting forrr! she’s getting more pink everyday ahhh #or3 #oliviarodrigo #livieshq #losangeles @livies hq 💜 @Olivia Rodrigo

♬ original sound – nadja bella 🦢

This morning, one eagle-eyed fan in Manchester spotted a purple wall in the Northern Quarter and posted it on X.

It looked a lot like the murals linked to Olivia’s new album, and people quickly started wondering whether Manchester was getting one too.

Fans later noticed it had been painted red, which many believe is the final colour in the pattern revealing Olivia’s next era.

So, has Olivia Rodrigo really come to Manchester?

Get…him back?

Sadly, that’s not the case. When a Manchester Tab writer spoke to the local construction team, they confirmed the mural is actually just a Cherry Cola advert.

So no, Olivia is not secretly launching her next album in the Northern Quarter. At least not this time.

Featured image via Olivia Rodrigo on Instagram

Emma Nichols | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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