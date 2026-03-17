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BBC Radio 1’s Greg James stops at Uni of York’s campus during Comic Relief bike ride

The stop at York marked day five of the eight day challenge

Violet Kennerk | News
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BBC 1’s radio host Greg James stopped at Uni of York campus this afternoon.

His visit marked the end of day five for the Comic Relief bike ride.

The journey will finish in Edinburgh this Friday 20th March.

Greg James cycled into campus this afternoon, greeted by cheerleaders, student bands and ever-infamous Long Boi memorabilia. As a frequent visitor at York’s campus, having hosted Long Boi’s funeral and receiving an honorary degree from the University of York last year, students and York locals welcomed him as he cycled through campus, with crowds amongst the hundeds.

The cycle challenge is to raise money for Comic Relief, ensuring access to safe housing, food and healthcare for millions of people around the UK. As of today, over £1.1 million has been raised.

Greg’s arrival in York marked day five out of eight days to cycle 1000 km across the UK.

He reflected on his experience so far, telling The York Tab: “It’s very hard, but also fun in lots of weird ways.

“It seems to have brought us all together, and raising money for charity makes it fantastic in all ways”.

The Hunter Foundation, founded by Sir Tom Hunter, recently announced that any new donations going forward will be doubled, up to £1 million.

 

Violet Kennerk | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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