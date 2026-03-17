Durham students, this is what you need to know about the Meningitis outbreak in Kent

While the risk to the public is low, the Kent outbreak shows how quickly meningococcal disease can escalate

3 hours ago

A total of 15 cases of meningitis have now been notified to the UK Health Security Agency amid an outbreak in Kent, which has left a university student and a sixth-form pupil dead. The number of meningitis cases has climbed to 15 during an “unusual” and “rapidly escalating” outbreak in Kent that has tragically resulted in two deaths. This follows reports of a possible meningitis case in London, although health officials maintain that the outbreak remains confined to Kent. Juliette, an 18-year-old Year 13 student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham, has been identified as one of the victims. A 21-year-old student from the University of Kent has also died. The “devastating” outbreak is believed to be linked to a recent social event, with most of those hospitalised thought to be students. The outbreak has also spread to France after a student travelled abroad. The student is said to be from the University of Kent While there are no reported cases of meningitis in the Durham area, we would like to remind students what symptoms to look out for and what they can do now.

What to look out for:

Although the risk to the general public remains low, the meningitis outbreak in Kent has underscored how rapidly meningococcal disease can develop. Prompt treatment is essential, making it important to recognise the signs and symptoms and understand how to reduce your risk. Durham students should have received an email from their College, giving advice on how to stay safe and look for signs. Meningococcal disease (meningitis and septicaemia) is an uncommon but serious disease caused by meningococcal bacteria.

Symptoms can include: fever and or vomiting

a stiff neck

severe headache

avoiding bright lights

feeling sleepy, vacant or difficult to wake

feeling confused or delirious

and/ or a blotchy rash which can be anywhere on the body and doesn’t fade when a glass is rolled over it

Symptoms can appear in any order and some may not appear at all.

Do not wait for a rash. If the symptoms are getting worse, get medical help immediately.

Remember:

Seek medical advice if you become concerned about your own or someone else’s health and do this as early as possible.

Call 111 for advice over the phone or go online to NHS111 to check symptoms. In a medical emergency, dial 999.

What to do now

Familiarise yourself with the signs and symptoms above.

Register with a local GP if you haven’t already.

if you haven’t already. Make sure your vaccinations are up to date. The MenACWY vaccine* is available free to any student who has not already had the vaccine, up until your 25th birthday. This includes international students.

are up to date. The MenACWY vaccine* is available free to any student who has not already had the vaccine, up until your 25th birthday. This includes international students. Stay in touch with your neighbours and look out for each other.

*The MenACWY vaccine gives good protection against MenA, MenC, MenW, and MenY. It is routinely offered to teenagers in school Years 9 and 10. However, this vaccine does not protect against all forms of meningitis.

Other strains such as MenB can circulate in young adults, which is why it’s important to know how to spot the symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia as early detection and treatment can save lives.

Where to find out more:

For more details, visit nhs.uk/conditions/meningitis

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Featured image via BBC News on Instagram

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