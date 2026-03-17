All the pathetic responses the influencers from Inside the Manosphere had to the Netflix doc

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Louis Theroux has just released his latest documentary on Netflix, in which he speaks to male influencers in the “manosphere” about their beliefs. It’s as toxic and ego-driven as you’d expect. So, as you also might expect, the responses from those featured in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere have been warranting of a very small violin.

The guys in the film frame themselves as a new era of influencer, pushing against the “matrix” and “helping” young men thrive in today’s society. They’ve taken over sections of the internet, pushing “red pill” content and telling men they should “dominate” women. The guys also offer financial advice, all round promising to create a “real man” out of impressionable, young boys.

Louis Theroux didn’t even have to say much, and the guys were embarrassing themselves. Now they’re all having temper tantrums about how they’ve come across in the film, and it’s made them look even more small.

HSTikkyTokky

As you might have suspected, the first response to Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere came from HSTikkyTokky, real name Harrison Sullivan. He isn’t happy. He went on a huge rant against the film, and Louis Theroux.

“Everyone hating on the Theroux documentary…. Are Low Test men… and fat women. Angry at life … angry that they have no money and no opportunity. Robots. Sheep. Cattle confined within the system,” he said.

Speaking later on a Kick livestream, he insisted he actually came out of the documentary looking good, and even claimed he had managed to flip the situation back onto Theroux.

“I absolutely smashed it,” he said. “Simple as that. I absolutely smashed it…I even convinced Theroux to sign up to my group, that was the highlight of the documentary. Theroux put £500 into my group and he flipped that to £13,000 in six months.” I’m not entirely sure that’s how it happened, but ok then.

In conclusion, he’s glad to be a main character. He said: “What did I say? I was the main f*cking character. You guys doubted me! Theroux knows who he needs to put in to get them hits.”

Myron Gaines

I think we learned enough about Myron when he stood by when he once said “I dictate when I want to put d*ck in you b*tch” and then said he “understands women”. Whilst he wanted to come across cool and collected in the doc, Myron also crashed out when it aired.

In a seven-hour stream titled Inside the Therouxsphere of Lies, Myron ranted and raved about the “bunch of woke garbage” published by “Louis the liar.”

He complained: “For a very long time I was hesitant. I was not really interested in doing it and the reason why was because I saw how they did my boy Andrew Tate. I wasn’t really happy about it.

“These companies understand that ‘normies’ are easily shocked and offended, and what they do is, they find polarising people, they get them for interviews, they cut out all the context, all the background, why they think the way that they do and they cut out how they came to their conclusion.

“Their goal is to take a polarising person, put them in a box, make them look crazy, give shock value and sell it off.”

Elsewhere in his rant, he moaned fat people “don’t deserve” love and “feminism was behind” all “problems” in the world. He also called women “wh*res” and “h*es” and used homophobic, antisemitic, and racist language, according to the MailOnline.

Sneako

Sneako also featured in the doc, and since then has reacted to some of the things that were said. In a stream, he said Louis Theroux cut out an entire debate they had about being transgender. “He cut it all out. Every debate we had, I crushed him,” Sneako claimed. “I would like to see that footage, Louis Theroux. Send it to me so I can upload it. Let’s be real, you know why you cut it out.”

He also claimed Louis tried to make him look like a “crazy conspiracy theorist” and then rambled on about the Epstein files and higher powers making the documentary “not age well”. He did admit he regrets being a Trump supporter, mind you.

In a further stream, Sneako labelled HSTikkyTokky a hypocrite for calling Bonnie Blue “disgusting” when he manages OnlyFans models himself. He called it contradictory that he called out OF models who rage bait for money, when that’s exactly what Harrison does too.

Kacey May

Remember right at the start of the documentary, Louis turned up to HSTikkyTokky’s house and was also met by a content creator and OnlyFans model called Kacey? HS referred to her as his “dishwasher”. Well, now she’s responded to that comment. It’s not the defiant response we might have wanted.

She shared a photo of herself, and said: “Me after getting a free holiday in Marbella and being featured on a Netflix documentary with Louis Theroux at 19 xxx”. The caption added “just a dishwasher tbf x”.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.