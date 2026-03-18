Japan zoo opens official donations for Punch the monkey, and here’s how to donate

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The whole world is still obsessed with Punch the monkey, and the zoo in Japan where he lives has now opened up an official donations page for the loveable macaque. Here’s exactly how to donate.

Punch first went viral in February after a photo of him dragging around an Orangutan teddy from IKEA that was way bigger than him captured everyone’s hearts. Staff at the Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo gave him the plushy to keep him company after he was abandoned by his mother and rejected by all the other monkeys in the enclosure.

Now, Punch has become the world’s pet, and you can actually donate to him and the other animals at the zoo thanks to their new #GoPunch Supporters Guide.

“Following the global popularity of Punch, a Japanese macaque living at Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Garden, we are publishing the #GoPunch Supporters Guide which outlines how to donate, in response to the many voices from both within Japan and abroad who want to support Punch and the zoo,” the zoo said.

Donations will only be open until 31st May 2026, and all money will be used for “improving the environment for animals at Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Garden, including Punch, and for operational projects such as facility management”.

Here’s how to donate to Punch the monkey

If you live outside of Japan and want to donate to Punch, all you have to do is send your chosen amount to the zoo via a bank transfer. Here are all the details:

Bank name: THE CHIBA BANK, LTD.

Swift code: CHBAJPJT

Account number: 011-4216620

Account name: Ichikawashi Gambare Punch Supporters

Account holder’s address: 1-1-1 Yawata, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba, Japan

Bank branch name: Ichikawa Branch, 1-7-12 Ichikawa, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba, Japan

This is the only official donation page for Punch, and they are only taking cash donations. So, you can’t physically post any gifts to the zoo as they will be rejected. I hope they buy him some more orangutan toys!

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Featured image credit: Ichikawa City Zoo/Twitter