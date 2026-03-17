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Punch the viral monkey has a girlfriend

Guys, Punch the monkey has now found a girlfriend and I am sobbing eternally

I’ll sleep well tonight

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In quite possibly the best update there has been so far, Punch the viral monkey appears to have found a girlfriend. I am nothing short of over the moon.

Punch has been a permanent fixture in our hearts since last month, when he first went viral clutching his adorable plush toy. The baby snow monkey lives at the Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, and was pictured dragging an orangutan teddy around. He was abandoned by his mum and raised by staff at the zoo, who gave him the IKEA toy to keep him company and help him socialise.

There were then heartbreaking updates that he was being “bullied” by other monkeys in the enclosure, and had been injured. Videos of Punch taking his toy into the corners of the enclosure to be on his own have been going viral for weeks. At this point, all I do on TikTok is cry.

But now, we have a positive update! In new videos, it would appear Punch has found love! Videos show him snuggling up with a “girlfriend” as he’s finally got some affection from other members of the group.

Punch has been pictured and videoed playing affectionately with a female macaque believed to be named Momo-chan. According to reports, keepers at the zoo have confirmed they have grown close.

In the posts shared, the pair can be seen cuddling, running around and even… dare I say… kissing?!

People are saying, and I’m not sure I can cry any more, Punch loves his new companion so much because she is the same colour as his beloved plush toy. “His new companion turned out to be the same colour as the plush ‘mom’ he used to carry everywhere,” one Twitter page noted.

The videos are everywhere, and now I’m going to watch them every night and try to forget when he was being scolded before. A happy ending!

Good for you, Punch and Momo-chan!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Ichikawa City Zoo/Twitter. 

More on: Punch the monkey TikTok Trends Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
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