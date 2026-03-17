Guys, Punch the monkey has now found a girlfriend and I am sobbing eternally

3 hours ago

In quite possibly the best update there has been so far, Punch the viral monkey appears to have found a girlfriend. I am nothing short of over the moon.

Punch has been a permanent fixture in our hearts since last month, when he first went viral clutching his adorable plush toy. The baby snow monkey lives at the Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, and was pictured dragging an orangutan teddy around. He was abandoned by his mum and raised by staff at the zoo, who gave him the IKEA toy to keep him company and help him socialise.

There were then heartbreaking updates that he was being “bullied” by other monkeys in the enclosure, and had been injured. Videos of Punch taking his toy into the corners of the enclosure to be on his own have been going viral for weeks. At this point, all I do on TikTok is cry.

But now, we have a positive update! In new videos, it would appear Punch has found love! Videos show him snuggling up with a “girlfriend” as he’s finally got some affection from other members of the group.

🐒💕 Punch has found his other half His new companion turned out to be the same color as the plush “mom” he used to carry everywhere. pic.twitter.com/5W57rUliwR — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 16, 2026

Punch has been pictured and videoed playing affectionately with a female macaque believed to be named Momo-chan. According to reports, keepers at the zoo have confirmed they have grown close.

In the posts shared, the pair can be seen cuddling, running around and even… dare I say… kissing?!

Punch now has a girlfriend.

Aweeeeeee! ❤️❤️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CJJtk5WexF — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 16, 2026

People are saying, and I’m not sure I can cry any more, Punch loves his new companion so much because she is the same colour as his beloved plush toy. “His new companion turned out to be the same colour as the plush ‘mom’ he used to carry everywhere,” one Twitter page noted.

Punch found a girlfriend and you’re still single. pic.twitter.com/Q77QmA0hOO — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong) March 16, 2026

The videos are everywhere, and now I’m going to watch them every night and try to forget when he was being scolded before. A happy ending!

Punch playing with his girlfriend 😍🤣 pic.twitter.com/5mlpr8UqOp — ANIMALIA (@magicalnature5) March 17, 2026

Good for you, Punch and Momo-chan!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Ichikawa City Zoo/Twitter.