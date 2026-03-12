Japanese zoo reveals it won’t separate Punch the monkey from his troops to avoid this huge risk

4 hours ago

There is no surprise that we are all super sympathetic towards Punch the monkey, and after a lot of people suggested separating him from his troops, who were recorded “bullying” him, the Japanese zoo has finally responded.

Last month, the Japanese macaque, who was abandoned by his mother at birth, went super viral after a video of him clutching a plush toy started going around on Twitter. Since then, the Ichikawa City Zoo has been feeding us with new updates now and then.

Recently, several videos of Punch the monkey getting bullied were shared on social media, which prompted the Japanese zoo to release a statement. One of the main concerns people raised was why he was not separated from his troops, who were bullying him.

‘Separating him now would create a risk’

The statement read, “This sentiment is completely understandable. However, Punch has become accustomed to living in this troop. So separating him now would create the risk that he would never be able to return to the group. And would have to continue living that way for the rest of his life.

It added, “We share your concerns about Punch, and all the zookeepers and staff will continue to work together to ensure that Punch can continue to live a healthy life as part of this troop of monkeys.”

The Japanese zoo also explained that what people interpreted as “bullying” was a typical behaviour among macaque groups. And Punch the monkey was actually getting “disciplined”.

The zoo also acknowledged that a few “high-ranking” macaques had “demonstrated aggression more frequently.” But those monkeys have now been removed. “We removed these macaques from the troop on March 8 as a temporary measure. We plan to monitor them carefully in this condition for a while,” the zoo wrote in the statement.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.