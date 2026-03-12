The Tab
zoo Punch the monkey separate troops

Japanese zoo reveals it won’t separate Punch the monkey from his troops to avoid this huge risk

Loads of videos of him getting ‘bullied’ have gone viral

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
There is no surprise that we are all super sympathetic towards Punch the monkey, and after a lot of people suggested separating him from his troops, who were recorded “bullying” him, the Japanese zoo has finally responded.

Last month, the Japanese macaque, who was abandoned by his mother at birth, went super viral after a video of him clutching a plush toy started going around on Twitter. Since then, the Ichikawa City Zoo has been feeding us with new updates now and then.

Recently, several videos of Punch the monkey getting bullied were shared on social media, which prompted the Japanese zoo to release a statement. One of the main concerns people raised was why he was not separated from his troops, who were bullying him.

‘Separating him now would create a risk’

The statement read, “This sentiment is completely understandable. However, Punch has become accustomed to living in this troop. So separating him now would create the risk that he would never be able to return to the group. And would have to continue living that way for the rest of his life.

It added, “We share your concerns about Punch, and all the zookeepers and staff will continue to work together to ensure that Punch can continue to live a healthy life as part of this troop of monkeys.”

The Japanese zoo also explained that what people interpreted as “bullying” was a typical behaviour among macaque groups. And Punch the monkey was actually getting “disciplined”.

The zoo also acknowledged that a few “high-ranking” macaques had “demonstrated aggression more frequently.” But those monkeys have now been removed. “We removed these macaques from the troop on March 8 as a temporary measure. We plan to monitor them carefully in this condition for a while,” the zoo wrote in the statement.

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

