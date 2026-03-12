The Tab

Worrying update on Punch the monkey as he has to see the vet after people grow concerned

I hope he’s okay

Ellissa Bain | Trends
Punch the viral monkey has had to see the vet after people visiting the zoo grew really concerned about his health, and the zoo has shared an update.

The baby snow monkey who lives at the Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan went viral in February after a photo of him dragging an orangutan teddy around took over the internet. He was abandoned by his mum and raised by staff at the zoo, who gave him the plushy from IKEA to keep him company and socialise him.

Now, everyone is obsessed with the baby Japanese macaque, and thousands of people are going to the zoo every single day to see him. People started growing concerend last week after they spotted that Punch was only walking on three of his legs and holding one of his arms close to his chest. 

Some people were saying he injured it in a fall, while others thought he was hurt while being bullied by one of the older monkeys in the enclosure. The zoo has now revealed that Punch had to be checked over by the vet, but thankfully he seems okay.

“Regarding the left arm that’s been causing some concern, we had the vet examine it again today. There’s no swelling or heat, but we’ll continue to monitor it going forward. Today, too, he ate his food with gusto and spent the day full of energy,” they said in a statement on Twitter. Thank god!

It looks like Punch is okay, but he’s still being closely monitored. As for his general wellbeing, Punch seems to be integrating with the group a lot more, and the zoo where he lives has insisted he isn’t being bullied by the other monkeys.

“The number of monkeys who look after or play with Punch is also increasing. Because of this, the time Punch spends away from his stuffed toy has increased,” they said.

“Our zoo has a team of three veterinarians who check on the health condition of all animals, including Punch, on a daily basis. At this time, there has been no evidence that Punch has been attacked in a way that would threaten his survival.”

Featured image credit: Ichikawa City Zoo/Twitter

Ellissa Bain
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

