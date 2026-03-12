The Tab

Woman with ‘UK’s biggest boobs’ reveals her enormous struggle in life and I’m shocked

I didn’t expect that

Ellissa Bain | Trends
A woman from Glasgow, Scotland, has spoken out about life with the “biggest natural boobs in the UK,” and the biggest struggle she has to deal with in life is actually shocking.

Summer Robert, 28, is only 4ft 9 and is an R cup, but the medical condition she has means her breast tissue grows abnormally large and never stops growing. So, they could get even bigger.

Speaking to The Tab, Robert explained that her biggest struggle is women shouting things at her. Yes, women. Not men! She says women are the worst, constantly calling things from across the street.

“Cat calling,” she said. “Women being awful to me, that’s probably my biggest struggle in life.” Everyone always assumes it’s the men, but it’s the women who comment on it more. 

That’s not the only struggle she faces, either. Robert can never find clothes that fit her, and she gets really, really warm because she carries so much weight on her chest.

“My biggest struggle in life is trying to get clothes. Can’t get clothes anywhere. Wear the same clothes 24/7. Nothing ever fits me. Makes me want to kill myself. It’s actually so difficult,” she told The Tab. 

“Or heat. I get really, really warm because I’m carrying a lot of weight in my chest. And specifically right now, I’ve burnt just my chest. Like, my boobs are burnt. Just my boobs, nowhere else is burnt.

“I don’t know if it’s because they have a higher gravity puller, I don’t know. But my boobs are red raw burnt right now so I’m proper sunstroked.”

Summer first noticed she would always get a lot of attention while working in restaurants. One of the chefs joked that she should start an OnlyFans, so that’s what she did, and she now makes over $70k per month.

