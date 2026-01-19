The Tab

Woman with ‘UK’s biggest natural boobs’ reveals the one task that’s ‘impossible’ to do

They’ll never stop growing

Ellissa Bain | Trends

A woman has opened up about life with the “UK’s biggest boobs” and revealed the one major struggle she faces every day.

Summer Robert, from Glasgow, Scotland, has a medical condition called Macromastia, which means her breast tissue grows abnormally large and never stops growing. The 28-year-old is currently an R cup, and her chest weighs almost four stone on her small 4ft 9 frame.

The hardest problem she faces is finding bras in her size, which is basically impossible in this country. The 28-year-old told The Mirror: “I have the biggest [boobs] in the UK. I have a condition called Macromastia, which causes my boobs to grow. It’s pretty much impossible to buy bras my size in the UK. It would be easier in America, but it’s so hard to do it here.”

Credit: @scotchdolly97/Instagram

In another interview with the Daily Mail, she added: “I once bought a custom bra from a local shop for £800, it funnily enough broke in a month like they all do.”

Her boobs usually grow a little bit every month, but it varies. She’s had some months where they stay the same, and others where they grow a whopping two cup sizes. She was a K cup for quite a few years, but they’ve recently rapidly increased to an R.

“I don’t think they do stop [growing]. I had been thinking about having a reduction and the doctor told me there is no point as they will come back. It wouldn’t stop them growing, she said.

Most Read

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

Summer used to work in the restaurant industry and had to get prescribed a special corset to wear during work hours to stop her excruciating back pain. “The doctor said if I didn’t wear it, I will probably have a hunched back when I’m older,” she recalled.

Credit: @scotchdolly97/Instagram

She’d get a lot of unwanted attention while working at restaurants, and it would really upset her. However, everything changed one day when one of the chefs jokingly said she should start an OnlyFans. “I don’t think he was serious, as he was trying to make me feel better,” Summer said.

However, she started one anyway and soon started seeing the cash in her bank account rack up. She made $800 on her first night on the subscription site, and this grew to a whopping $70k in October 2025. Now, she has over 240k followers on Instagram too and has learnt to love her boobs after hating them “for years”.

“Doing OnlyFans made me more confident,” she said. “The people on OnlyFans are so nice. It made me change my perception. I love my boobs now. I hated them for years. I only came to love them after starting up on OnlyFans.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: @scotchdolly97/Instagram

More on: OnlyFans Social Media Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends

Read Next

I’m doomed! The 15 US cities that will be ‘targeted first’ if WW3 breaks out

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Man with world’s smallest p*nis heartbreakingly reveals what his condition means he can’t do

Latest

Here are 13 memes you’ll only understand if you’re a Lancaster Uni student

Erin Malik

AKA… our Socials Editor reflecting on the best memes of Michaelmas Term

The gay clubs of Durham: What are the girls and the gays rating them?

Seamus Barker

Your opinions on the gay clubs… plus an interview with the team behind them

Durham research underpins new image-abuse laws

May Thomson

Professor Clare McGlynn’s research was instrumental in recent UK legislation criminalising AI non-consensual sexually explicit deepfake images

Mitch is getting dragged for ‘crazy’ comment about Whitney’s hair on Love Island All Stars

Esther Knowles

Mitch urged Whitney to ‘bring back the straight hair’

Palatinalps: Is it actually worth it?

Luisa Aarhuus

An insider’s guide to Durham’s annual ski trip

Bristol one of many universities accused of grade inflation

Thea Pilch

Is a first worth less now than previously?

I thought staying at my boyfriend’s Bristol uni house would be cute

Scarlet Richards

I don’t live there, but I know which mug is safe to use

OnlyFans

Stepping on snails to armpit farts: OnlyFans models expose their strangest custom requests

Kieran Galpin

God, humanity really is doomed

Woman with ‘UK’s biggest natural boobs’ reveals the one task that’s ‘impossible’ to do

Ellissa Bain

They’ll never stop growing

This TikToker exposed a season 11 Love Island boy for secretly being ‘broke’ and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had a ‘date from hell’

Here are 13 memes you’ll only understand if you’re a Lancaster Uni student

Erin Malik

AKA… our Socials Editor reflecting on the best memes of Michaelmas Term

The gay clubs of Durham: What are the girls and the gays rating them?

Seamus Barker

Your opinions on the gay clubs… plus an interview with the team behind them

Durham research underpins new image-abuse laws

May Thomson

Professor Clare McGlynn’s research was instrumental in recent UK legislation criminalising AI non-consensual sexually explicit deepfake images

Mitch is getting dragged for ‘crazy’ comment about Whitney’s hair on Love Island All Stars

Esther Knowles

Mitch urged Whitney to ‘bring back the straight hair’

Palatinalps: Is it actually worth it?

Luisa Aarhuus

An insider’s guide to Durham’s annual ski trip

Bristol one of many universities accused of grade inflation

Thea Pilch

Is a first worth less now than previously?

I thought staying at my boyfriend’s Bristol uni house would be cute

Scarlet Richards

I don’t live there, but I know which mug is safe to use

OnlyFans

Stepping on snails to armpit farts: OnlyFans models expose their strangest custom requests

Kieran Galpin

God, humanity really is doomed

Woman with ‘UK’s biggest natural boobs’ reveals the one task that’s ‘impossible’ to do

Ellissa Bain

They’ll never stop growing

This TikToker exposed a season 11 Love Island boy for secretly being ‘broke’ and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had a ‘date from hell’