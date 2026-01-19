Woman with ‘UK’s biggest natural boobs’ reveals the one task that’s ‘impossible’ to do

4 hours ago

A woman has opened up about life with the “UK’s biggest boobs” and revealed the one major struggle she faces every day.

Summer Robert, from Glasgow, Scotland, has a medical condition called Macromastia, which means her breast tissue grows abnormally large and never stops growing. The 28-year-old is currently an R cup, and her chest weighs almost four stone on her small 4ft 9 frame.

The hardest problem she faces is finding bras in her size, which is basically impossible in this country. The 28-year-old told The Mirror: “I have the biggest [boobs] in the UK. I have a condition called Macromastia, which causes my boobs to grow. It’s pretty much impossible to buy bras my size in the UK. It would be easier in America, but it’s so hard to do it here.”

In another interview with the Daily Mail, she added: “I once bought a custom bra from a local shop for £800, it funnily enough broke in a month like they all do.”

Her boobs usually grow a little bit every month, but it varies. She’s had some months where they stay the same, and others where they grow a whopping two cup sizes. She was a K cup for quite a few years, but they’ve recently rapidly increased to an R.

“I don’t think they do stop [growing]. I had been thinking about having a reduction and the doctor told me there is no point as they will come back. It wouldn’t stop them growing, she said.

Summer used to work in the restaurant industry and had to get prescribed a special corset to wear during work hours to stop her excruciating back pain. “The doctor said if I didn’t wear it, I will probably have a hunched back when I’m older,” she recalled.

She’d get a lot of unwanted attention while working at restaurants, and it would really upset her. However, everything changed one day when one of the chefs jokingly said she should start an OnlyFans. “I don’t think he was serious, as he was trying to make me feel better,” Summer said.

However, she started one anyway and soon started seeing the cash in her bank account rack up. She made $800 on her first night on the subscription site, and this grew to a whopping $70k in October 2025. Now, she has over 240k followers on Instagram too and has learnt to love her boobs after hating them “for years”.

“Doing OnlyFans made me more confident,” she said. “The people on OnlyFans are so nice. It made me change my perception. I love my boobs now. I hated them for years. I only came to love them after starting up on OnlyFans.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: @scotchdolly97/Instagram