Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave has revealed she’s planning to get a boob job, and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers decide the cup size.

So, basically, the 38-year-old, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, joined OnlyFans almost a year ago. Unlike Bonnie Blue, Lily Phillips or Annie Knight, Jessie has explained on Instagram that her content focuses on hair brushing and other sensual but non-sexual material.

“It is a fetish,” she said. “I think, I hope. Slutty Mormon. I’m going for a very pure aesthetic.”

She added, “Just very sensual stuff with my hair,” and said she believed it “could make the big bucks.”

Jessie first joined OnlyFans to get out of debt. Now, though, it seems she’s doing well again and wants to put those earnings to use.

Speaking on her podcast Before We Break Up Again, Jessie was very open about her plans. “This is very exciting, I’m going to try and fund my boob job on OnlyFans,” she said.

She also shared that she’s letting her subscribers decide what cup size she should get. She’s planning to turn it into a bit of a joke.

“I’ll go into M&S or Tesco Extra, get four different-sized bras, pad them with socks, then do a funny video being like, ‘Which size shall I get?’” she explained. “And get the fans on OnlyFans to pick my size.”

That said, she does have limits. “I wouldn’t choose, like, an L cup,” she added. “I’m not going L.”

Why does she want to get a boob job?

Jessie also spoke honestly about her relationship with her body and why she feels ready for the change. On her podcast, she said her breasts haven’t really felt like her own for years after having and breastfeeding her four children.

“I was looking in the mirror and thinking, will I miss these? I think I will miss them, but I’m ready to say goodbye,” she said. “They haven’t been mine in so long, because they’ve either been breastfeeding or recovering from pregnancy or [being] pregnant. My boobs were last mine at 26.”

She went on to say she never really appreciated them before. “I never really acknowledged them… I never looked in the mirror and really studied them. They were always strapped up,” she said. “So I’m excited about paying attention to my boobs. Even if they’re fake.”

Jessie even compared it to getting a new car. “It’s like with the car, when we got the car this week, I’m on that road now,” she joked.

