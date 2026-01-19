I’m doomed! The 15 US cities that will be ‘targeted first’ if WW3 breaks out

5 seconds ago

We’re only two weeks into 2026 and already, fears of WW3 breaking out are back once again. It comes after Trump announced he wants to take control of Greenland, and he hasn’t ruled out using military force. On top of all the other conflicts going on in the world right now, concerns about a global war are pretty high right now.

If a full WW3 does break out, some cities would be a lot safer than others purely based on their location, population and what’s located there. Nuclear historian Alex Wellerstein has revealed the 15 US cities that would likely be targeted first to the Daily Mail. If you live in any of these places, it’s not looking good.

The 15 US cities that will be ‘targeted first’ in WW3

Shreveport, Louisiana

Enemies would likely attack places with nuclear bases first, to try and stop the US from retaliating. Shreveport is home to one of the most powerful nuclear airbases in the US, called Barksdale Air Force Base.

Houston, Texas

The Southern city is the energy capital of the US and right near the South Texas Nuclear Generating Station. It also has oil refineries, shipping ports and huge economic control, making it a key target.

Seattle, Washington

On top of being a global tech hub and having a huge port, Seattle is near the major US submarine and nuclear weapons base, Naval Base Kitsap.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu isn’t just a tropical island paradise. It’s home to many military installations, including Pearl Harbour and the Hickam Air Force Base, putting it at risk of being targeted too.

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is home to not one, not two, but SIX nuclear power plants, which provide energy to the state of Illinois: Braidwood, Byron, Clinton, Dresden, LaSalle, and Quad Cities.

Ogden-Clearfield, Utah

Ogden and Clearfield are both near the Hill Air Force Base, which supports the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Centre. Experts have predicted that if a nuclear bomb were set off here, it would cause over 87,000 deaths.

Cheyenne, Wyoming

If you live in Cheyenne, you could be doomed too. The Francis E Warren Air Force Base is located there, which is key in US nuclear missile operations.

Here are the other eight cities on the list, and the reason they’d be targeted first:

Great Falls, Montana – Malmstrom Air Force Base

– Malmstrom Air Force Base Colorado Springs, Colorado – North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD)

– North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) Omaha, Nebraska – Offutt Air Force Base

– Offutt Air Force Base Albuquerque, New Mexico – Kirtland Air Force Base

– Kirtland Air Force Base Los Angeles, California – shipping ports, tech hub, media, and defence industry sites

– shipping ports, tech hub, media, and defence industry sites San Francisco, California – tech hub and shipping port

– tech hub and shipping port Washington, DC – home to the White House

– home to the White House New York City – a huge global and economic target