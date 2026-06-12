University of Birmingham begins process to sell its former Selly Oak campus

3 hours ago

A sizeable redevelopment site in Birmingham is set to be brought to market after the University of Birmingham appointed CBRE to oversee the sale of part of its former Selly Oak campus.

The 8.9-acre site, on the A38 Bristol Road about a mile from the university’s main Edgbaston campus, is expected to draw interest from developers seeking a major scheme in one of the city’s established residential districts.

Currently vacant, the site comprises a combination of open land and heritage buildings, presenting opportunities for redevelopment that could combine new construction with the restoration and reuse of listed structures.

The university said proceeds from the sale would be reinvested in its Edgbaston campus as part of its long-term 2045 Campus Vision. The programme includes plans for sustainability upgrades, improved student facilities and future expansion.

CBRE’s Birmingham development team has been tasked with identifying a preferred purchaser, with formal marketing of the site due to begin in the coming weeks.

Jack Jones, associate director at CBRE, said: “Selly Oak campus represents a compelling opportunity for developers to deliver a high-quality scheme in a well-established and well-connected part of Birmingham. The site itself is a blank canvas, ideal for any purpose from housing to a care facility. The heritage buildings add character and are a selling point to the right buyer.

“Birmingham continues to attract significant investment, and opportunities of this scale and quality remain limited. We are already seeing encouraging levels of interest and look forward to working with the University to secure the right outcome for the site.”

Steve Jordan, director of Estates at the University of Birmingham, said: “We are proudly rooted in the city of Birmingham and in the local communities that we’ve been a part of for the last 125 years. Recognising and appreciating the heritage status of the site, we will work closely with CBRE to find the right expertise and investment for the area. We look forward to seeing see how the site will be restored and given new purpose.”

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