The Tab

Birmingham is officially the worst UK city for ‘dodgy shops’ covering organised crime

In some areas, half of all convenience and vape stores are thought to have illegal ties

Cassandra Fong | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A new report has named Birmingham as the worst-affected city in Britain for the spread of so-called “dodgy shops” acting as fronts for organised crime.

The findings, compiled by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), place Birmingham firmly at the top of a national “heat map” of concern. This is a stark illustration, campaigners say, of how unchecked illicit activity is embedding itself in working communities.

Trading standards chiefs warned the scale of the issue now constitutes a “national threat to our economy and society,” pointing to criminal networks operating behind seemingly legitimate shopfronts.

In some areas, as many as half of all convenience stores and vape retailers were estimated to have links with organised crime. Up to a third of American candy stores and one in four fast food takeaways in specific areas were suspected of being a front for criminal activity, the organisation’s Hidden In Plain Sight report said.

via Unsplash

A football analysis-style “heat map” drawn from frontline intelligence provided by trading standards officers recorded 81 separate references to Birmingham last year alone.

The CTSI said the city centre was by far the worst area, although there were also repeated concerns flagged in surrounding communities, including Aston and Edgbaston, as well as nearby Black Country areas such as Smethwick and Cradley Heath.

For those tasked with confronting the problem, the risks are not abstract. Almost three-quarters (72 per cent) of trading standards professionals reported experiencing intimidatory behaviour or had been threatened with violence in the course of their duties, a reflection of the dangerous forces operating behind these businesses.

Trading Standards warned budget cuts coupled with resource “challenges” for other key enforcement agencies including police had coincided with the rapid spread of dodgy shops across the UK, as well as complex criminal networks that underpinned them.

Dodgy shops had a “profound impact” on the safety of the public and the viability of the legitimate businesses around them, while putting the health of consumers, including children, at risk.

These shops often brought with them associated crime including anti-social behaviour, theft and violent crime, drug supply, modern slavery, and child sexual exploitation, a web of exploitation that campaigners say cannot be tackled without serious public investment.

Birmingham, via Unsplash

John Herriman, Chief Executive of the CTSI, said: “It is clear from this research that serious and organised crime is endemic across the UK, and the threat posed by illegitimate high street businesses is having a significant impact on the work of Trading Standards, and our ability to protect consumers and maintain the level playing field for legitimate business.”

Echoing these concerns, the Association of Convenience Stores warned that legitimate retailers are being undercut and undermined.

Association of Convenience Stores Chief Executive, Ed Woodall, said: “Responsible convenience retailers are extremely frustrated with rogue traders operating with impunity in their local area.

“We have consistently called for trading standards to be given the resources they need to tackle the dangerous and growing illicit market blighting communities across the UK.

“Tens of millions of pounds need to be invested in local enforcement capacity to shut down these rogue traders and support the responsible retailers that are suffering as a result.”

As a whole, the report underscores a growing crisis on Britain’s high streets, one that, without decisive intervention, risks further entrenching organised crime in everyday community life.

Birmingham City Council has been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash

Cassandra Fong | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Woman fears her daughter caught meningitis from vape after visiting Club Chemistry

Vape shop that caused Glasgow fire didn’t register to sell vapes or pay business tax

‘I’m so upset and don’t want to talk’: Glasgow vape shop owner breaks silence about fire

Latest

York Dungeon investigates ‘poltergeist’ after tumblers fall from shelves

Shannon Downing

Paranormal investigators were called in after unexplained incidents in the gift shop

Things that feel oddly productive but absolutely are not

Sophie Graham

I like to think it’s the thought that counts

People had no idea what that hole in the middle of stools is for and it’s so clever

Ellissa Bain

You learn something new every day

holes AirPods charging case

I had no idea what the holes on AirPods charging cases are, but now we finally have answers

Hayley Soen

A viral tweet has everyone flummoxed

Cambridge University fails to suspend students who sent death threats over Israel trip

Ellamaria Viscomi

Bradley Smart was told ‘he needs to die’ after visiting Israel

Jeans

Model explains why she wore ‘jeans and a top’ to Met Gala, but the silly reason makes it worse

Kieran Galpin

Chanel have a lot to answer for

From nudity to p*gging: The most scandalous Met Gala outfits in its 75 year history

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I bet Anna Wintour was in shock

Birmingham is officially the worst UK city for ‘dodgy shops’ covering organised crime

Cassandra Fong

In some areas, half of all convenience and vape stores are thought to have illegal ties

There are two likely causes of the cruise ship hantavirus outbreak – one gross, and one scary

Hayley Soen

Three people have died

Maria Kovalchuk

Model recalls Dubai attack in painful detail after she was scalped, broken and dumped on a road

Kieran Galpin

‘They treated me like an object’

Inside Love Island’s Liam Reardon’s romantic bank holiday with Cardiff Uni student girlfriend

Hawra Ghor

Liam made it official with the 21-year-old law student earlier this year

10 celebs who skipped the 2026 Met Gala, and their varying shady reasons as to why

Hayley Soen

Some just really hate the entire concept

JP morgan

‘I own you’: More x-rated details alleged as lawsuit about JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini gets refiled

Kieran Galpin

She’s responded to the new claims

Celebrations in Morecambe announced for Eric Morecambe’s 100th birthday in May

Erin Malik

The comedian’s town of birth will celebrate his centenary with an exhibition and guided walks

My chances of getting a graduate job are slim, so I’ve decided to do a Master’s degree

Lucy Eason

‘I clearly need a more impressive CV’

Oop! The x-rated secret meaning behind Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the Met Gala 2026

Hayley Soen

‘I wanted something original, I didn’t want to cast my own body’

Met Gala 2026

‘Wtf are we doing?’: The huge backlash that caused celebs to boycott the 2026 Met Gala

Hayley Soen

Bottles of urine were left in protest

Here’s what’s going on with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet after *that* pregnancy post

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s freaking out

Heidi Klum’s nude-illusion Met Gala dress is so trippy, so here’s how it actually worked

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She literally looks like stone

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter reveals her Met Gala outfit’s secret meaning, and I’m in awe of her genius

Kieran Galpin

Iconic doesn’t begin to describe her