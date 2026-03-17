Woman fears her daughter caught meningitis from vape after visiting Club Chemistry

She is expected to stay in hospital for at least a week

3 hours ago

A mother whose daughter is in hospital with meningitis fears she caught it from sharing a vape at a nightclub.

Khali Goodwin, from Herne Bay, told The Sun her daughter Keeleigh Goodwin was rushed to A&E on Saturday night just before midnight.

This comes after a severe outbreak of meningitis killed two people, including a student at the University of Kent.

Keeleigh had visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury, a nightclub that has been linked to the outbreak, on Thursday 12th March.

Six hours before getting sent to hospital, Keeligh had told her mum she was starting to feel unwell.

“She was very very hot, then very cold, she had an almighty bad headache and was being sick,” Khali said.

Her mum thought she just had Covid, and advised her to sleep it off.

“Then she said her body was stiff but again, I never thought meningitis could be an option, because she’d had all her vaccinations.”

The next morning, Khali woke up with voicemails on her phone from A&E, telling her that Keeligh was in there.

When she rang them back, they said she had suspected meningitis.

Khali said: “Luckily, she lives in shared accommodation. The girl who found her rang an ambulance, which got there really quick. If it wasn’t for that girl, she wouldn’t be here. She was really bad.”

“She did say that one of her friends also has sort of the same symptoms, obviously not as bad, but they’ve been sharing a vape,” Keeleigh’s mum explained.

“I think sharing vapes is a major way of it being passed.”

Keeleigh is currently in hospital, where her mum expects she will stay for at least a week.

Her mum said she is still in isolation, but a lot better in herself, explaining: “Her head’s finally a little bit better today with the pain, but obviously, she is absolutely petrified.

“She’s said she can’t see herself ever going out again. It’s absolutely frightened the life out of her.”

Keeleigh has been diagnosed with meningitis B, the bacterial strain that is not covered by the vaccine teenagers receive in Year nine.

The UK Health Security Agency said anyone who visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury between 5th and 7th March 2026 should “come forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a precautionary measure.”

The UK Health Security Agency also advises: “If you think you may have symptoms of meningitis, do not hesitate to seek medical help by contacting your GP or calling NHS 111.”

Early symptoms, which may not always be present, include: A rash that doesn’t fade when pressed with a glass, sudden onset of high fever, stiff neck, severe and worsening headache.

It can often be confused with other illnesses such as a cold, flu, or hangover, and students are particularly at risk of missing early warning signs.

Although vaping is not a transmission route of meningitis listed by health bodies, NHS inform says it can be spread by “sharing utensils, cutlery and toothbrushes.”

Featured image via Facebook and SWNS