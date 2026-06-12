Do 18/29 of these while packing up your uni house and you’re having an aggressively posh-girl move out day

If your move out plan consists of your mum, a Range Rover, and hoping someone else knows how to dismantle your IKEA bed, you’re a posh girl

3 hours ago

Move out week is one of the great equalisers of university life. Everyone is stressed, everyone has double the stuff they came with, everyone’s avoiding owning up to leaving their pan in the sink for the last month. And, of course, everyone is skint.

Well, almost everyone.

Because for a certain type of posh girl, moving out isn’t a chaotic scramble involving three bin bags and a prayer. It’s a carefully orchestrated family operation involving labelled boxes, a Range Rover and at least one parent who has taken the day off specifically to supervise (or take over, because that’s what actually ends up happening).

So, how posh is your move-out day? Keep count.

1. Your parents arrive before you’ve even started packing

Your dad messaged you the night before asking if you were ready. You said “yes, obvs”. 10 hours later, you’ve spent the morning “making piles” while your mum packs half your room.

2. Your family car is a Range Rover

Bonus points if it somehow fits your entire life and a Labrador. No one knows why the dog needed to come, but he’s here and he’s loving every second.

3. Your mum has brought actual moving crates

The rest of us are using Bags For Life and emotional resilience.

4. You refuse to pack anything in bin bags

Apparently they’re “not sturdy enough”. Sure.

5. Your dad refers to your room as your ‘rooms’

As if you’ve spent the year residing in a stately home rather than a mouldy student flat. Let’s not mention the extra roommates – aka the silverfish and mice.

6. You own framed prints that require bubble wrap

The gallery wall simply must survive.

7. Moving out somehow turns into a family day trip

Lunch has been booked. There may even be a garden centre stop.

8. You accidentally discover clothes you forgot you owned

Three wardrobes later and the Urban tags are still attached. Let’s keep the fact you’ve already ordered parcels to be delivered home a secret.

9. Your mum repacks everything you’ve already packed

And somehow fits twice as much into every box.

10. Your dad casually says ‘we’ll send someone for it’

An absolutely outrageous sentence in the context of moving out.

11. You brought a headboard to halls

An outrageous level of commitment to aesthetics. The same could not be said for exams.

12. Your parents ask whether there’s anyone who can help carry things

The answer is you.

13. You own matching hangers

This alone should’ve been a giveaway.

14. Your family discusses what to leave at your summer storage unit

Summer what?

15. You’re taking home more things than you arrived with

Nobody can figure out where it all came from, or how you fit it in the room – not even you

16. Someone casually mentions ‘the cottage’

And nobody else in the room questions it. You’re hoping it stays that way.

17. Your biggest concern is whether the mirror survives the journey

Not your deposit. The mirror.

18. You have to squeeze your double bedding in last

If the answer is yes, the rest of this list doesn’t even matter. Because, face it, if you could afford the accom with a double bed, you’re definitely a posh girl.

19. You’re leaving earlier than everyone to go travelling for three months

Not because your tenancy ends early, but because you’ve got a meticulously planned itinerary covering Bali, Sydney and “a little bit of South East Asia” all before September hits.

20. Your suitcase can’t fit all your white linen trousers and Sambas

You’ve somehow accumulated enough beige bedding, striped pyjamas and Adidas Sambas to furnish a small lifestyle influencer’s flat. It’s almost impressive.

21. Half your room is already packed because your summer storage company collected it last week

You’ve outsourced the entire move-out process before the rest of us have found any boxes.

22. Your biggest packing dilemma is choosing which tote bags to take travelling

Practicality has never entered the chat.

23. Your mum keeps asking if you’ve remembered the air fryer

Not because she bought it for you – because she bought it for herself, lent it to you for the year after you complained about using the oven, and would like it returned in pristine condition.

24. Your parents have booked a hotel on the way home

Apparently driving for more than three hours in one day is simply unreasonable.

25. You’ve referred to going home as ‘going back to the country’

And nobody in your family notices how ridiculous that sounds

26. Your parents have brought a cool box for the journey home

The rest of us are surviving on a half-crushed meal deal. Your family has packed smoked salmon sandwiches.

27. Your mum asks whether you’ve remembered your Aga cookbook

The what?

28. Your dad had to run back in at the last second to grab the Gilet he forgot in the kitchen

Priorities people!

29. Your family treats move out day like graduation

There are photos, hugs, lunch reservations and enough planning to rival a royal visit.

Results

0-7: You’re a normal student. Your belongings are currently spread across three bin bags, two laundry baskets and some cardboard boxes you picked up from the supermarket next to the accom.

8-14: You’ve picked up a few posh girl tendencies over the years. Nothing too concerning, but people have definitely clocked the Sambas.

15-21: You’re having a certified posh girl move-out day. Your parents are involved, lunch is booked and somebody has mentioned summer storage.

22-27: This is no longer a move-out. It’s a full-scale family operation. You are an Official Bank of Mum and Dad Platinum Member.

28/28: Congratulations. You are The Official Posh Girl. You unironically said “the cottage” and nobody questioned it, and you’re more than ready for a long summer of matchas, mooching and unemployment.