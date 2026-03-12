The Tab

Manchester detective sacked after attempting to steal perfume from Trafford Centre

Her lawyers claim she was suffering from mental health issues

Alisa Pasha | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A Manchester detective has been sacked after attempting to steal a bottle of perfume from the Trafford Centre.

Detective Constable Tracey Smith was caught by a security guard with a bottle worth £105. She was found guilty of gross misconduct, fired and banned from working in the police again.

Tracey Smith was shopping in John Lewis at the Trafford Centre when she removed the plastic wrapping from a perfume box inside a changing room and placed it inside her bag before going to the till to pay for other items.

When challenged by a security guard, Smith initially claimed the perfume had just been left in the changing room.

However, she later admitted to attempted theft while her details were being taken in the back of the store.

Smith’s representatives told the court she’d been experiencing mental health difficulties at the time of the incident, on 10th August 2024. The panel also heard she had since apologised to John Lewis.

via Wikimedia Commons

While the force’s chief resources officer, Lee Rawlinson, said he accepted her remorse was “absolutely genuine”, he found her health issues didn’t “absolve” her responsibility.

The panel found the Greater Manchester Police officer was guilty of gross misconduct.

Rawlinson concluded she had breached police professional standards on honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct to the level of gross misconduct. He wrote: “A criminal act cannot be underestimated.”

He added: “Shoplifting costs the industry significantly each year and is of high concern at present to the public and the sector.”

Smith was not charged with theft but was banned from all John Lewis stores for life and made to pay a £245 civil recovery payment.

Tracey Smith’s name has also been added to the College of Policing barred list, prohibiting her from working in any policing role in the future.

Featured images via Pexels and Wikimedia Commons

Alisa Pasha | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Cruz Beckham set to perform at popular Manchester venue tonight

University of Greater Manchester reduces proposed PhD fees following backlash from students

Latest
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them