Manchester detective sacked after attempting to steal perfume from Trafford Centre

Her lawyers claim she was suffering from mental health issues

3 hours ago

A Manchester detective has been sacked after attempting to steal a bottle of perfume from the Trafford Centre.

Detective Constable Tracey Smith was caught by a security guard with a bottle worth £105. She was found guilty of gross misconduct, fired and banned from working in the police again.

Tracey Smith was shopping in John Lewis at the Trafford Centre when she removed the plastic wrapping from a perfume box inside a changing room and placed it inside her bag before going to the till to pay for other items.

When challenged by a security guard, Smith initially claimed the perfume had just been left in the changing room.

However, she later admitted to attempted theft while her details were being taken in the back of the store.

Smith’s representatives told the court she’d been experiencing mental health difficulties at the time of the incident, on 10th August 2024. The panel also heard she had since apologised to John Lewis.

While the force’s chief resources officer, Lee Rawlinson, said he accepted her remorse was “absolutely genuine”, he found her health issues didn’t “absolve” her responsibility.

The panel found the Greater Manchester Police officer was guilty of gross misconduct.

Rawlinson concluded she had breached police professional standards on honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct to the level of gross misconduct. He wrote: “A criminal act cannot be underestimated.”

He added: “Shoplifting costs the industry significantly each year and is of high concern at present to the public and the sector.”

Smith was not charged with theft but was banned from all John Lewis stores for life and made to pay a £245 civil recovery payment.

Tracey Smith’s name has also been added to the College of Policing barred list, prohibiting her from working in any policing role in the future.

