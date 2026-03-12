The Tab
MAFS Aus Chris height Brook

MAFS Aus bride Brook reveals Chris’ real height after his bold brag about being six feet tall

He even made a video proving it

Suchismita Ghosh
Model bride Brook married the “cynical” Chris on MAFS Aus 2026, where he made a point of saying he was six feet tall, but now she has revealed his real height.

Since the first episode, Chris has made some pretty degrading comments, including saying he gets turned off by “fat people”. He also very generously shared his wish list for the ideal wife. One of the big things on that list was that he wanted to be taller than his bride.

Similarly, Brook, who is five feet nine inches tall, said she wanted a husband who was slightly taller than her so she could wear heels.

During the auditions, Chris was asked how tall he actually was, and he said he was six feet tall. He even made a video to prove it, taking a measuring tape and measuring himself. *Eye roll*

However, during the wedding, Brook wore heels and ended up slightly taller than Chris, much to his and his friends’ annoyance.

So, naturally, people on Reddit started trying to work out how tall he really is. Some viewers said that from the video, it actually looked like he was around 180cm tall, which is about five feet 11 inches.

So, how tall is Chris actually?

MAFS Aus Chris height Brook

via Channel Nine

In an interview with Chattr, Brook has now cleared up the confusion. According to her, they are actually very similar in height. “I’m 5’9″, and he’s only a little bit taller than me. I reckon he’s probably like, 5’11,” she said.

She then added, “I just think, who gives a sh*t [about height], right? Like, you know, stop trying to fight for being six feet. I don’t know, boys can be boys. I feel like boys always make up things about their height, to be honest. I don’t think Chris is funny. I think that he is a joke himself.”

Suchismita Ghosh
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

