MAFS Aus bride Brook reveals Chris’ real height after his bold brag about being six feet tall

Model bride Brook married the “cynical” Chris on MAFS Aus 2026, where he made a point of saying he was six feet tall, but now she has revealed his real height.

Since the first episode, Chris has made some pretty degrading comments, including saying he gets turned off by “fat people”. He also very generously shared his wish list for the ideal wife. One of the big things on that list was that he wanted to be taller than his bride.

Similarly, Brook, who is five feet nine inches tall, said she wanted a husband who was slightly taller than her so she could wear heels.

During the auditions, Chris was asked how tall he actually was, and he said he was six feet tall. He even made a video to prove it, taking a measuring tape and measuring himself. *Eye roll*

However, during the wedding, Brook wore heels and ended up slightly taller than Chris, much to his and his friends’ annoyance.

So, naturally, people on Reddit started trying to work out how tall he really is. Some viewers said that from the video, it actually looked like he was around 180cm tall, which is about five feet 11 inches.

So, how tall is Chris actually?

In an interview with Chattr, Brook has now cleared up the confusion. According to her, they are actually very similar in height. “I’m 5’9″, and he’s only a little bit taller than me. I reckon he’s probably like, 5’11,” she said.

She then added, “I just think, who gives a sh*t [about height], right? Like, you know, stop trying to fight for being six feet. I don’t know, boys can be boys. I feel like boys always make up things about their height, to be honest. I don’t think Chris is funny. I think that he is a joke himself.”

