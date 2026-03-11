Danny’s stripper best man reveals the savage wedding speech MAFS Australia producers didn’t air

2 hours ago

Everyone watching MAFS Aus 2026 was already surprised when Danny’s best man turned out to be Magic Men stripper Will Parfitt, and now he has revealed the brutal wedding speech that the producers didn’t air.

Throughout the episode, people kept recognising him, including the MAFS bride, Bec, who even revealed at the altar that he had previously slept with one of her friends. Apparently, Will wasn’t aware whether the whole thing was pre-planned or not. So, the reaction we saw was definitely genuine.

He told WHO, “That’s why my reaction was just laughing with the boys because I was not expecting that to be the first thing that comes out of her mouth.”

Will Parfitt obviously stood out at the wedding. But it turns out his best man speech didn’t make the final cut at all. And now he has revealed what he actually said.

“Now somehow… somehow… Danny trusted me to be his best man tonight. He even made me promise to ‘behave myself’ so don’t worry, mate, I won’t mention your exes. Mainly because we’d be here all night… and I’ve only got 3 minutes. (And let’s be honest, three minutes is longer than most of those relationships lasted anyway.)”

Okay, brutal.

He also spoke about their long friendship

Will then talked about how long the two of them have been friends, sharing a few memories from the past. “I’ve had the absolute pleasure, and lifelong responsibility, of being Danny’s best mate for over 30 years,” he said. “We’ve done a lot together over the years: wild nights out, dodgy haircuts, questionable life choices, and some mild misdemeanours (nothing proven, of course).”

He added, “Now, landing in a new country with no plan, no money, and Danny as your travel buddy, that’s not immigration, that’s a survival course.”

“Somehow, we both ended up as permanent residents. I became a world-famous male stripper… and Danny got married to a stranger. Our parents must be so proud,” he said.

Producers never explained why the speech didn’t make the episode, but Will confirmed it did happen during the wedding reception.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.