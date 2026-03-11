The Bridgerton siblings ranked by how rich each of them actually is, and the gap is massive

3 hours ago

There is no doubt that the Bridgerton family is one of the wealthiest and most respected families in the Ton, but how rich are each of the siblings?

After Edmund Bridgerton’s death, Anthony, the oldest sibling, inherited the title and estate of Viscount. He has seven siblings — Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and the youngest, Hyacinth.

The Bridgertons are basically one of the richest families in Mayfair. They have a huge London house, the country estate Aubrey Hall, and plenty of investments bringing in income. So they’re all extremely comfortable. But when you actually break it down, the siblings don’t all end up equally rich. Some inherit property, some receive large dowries, and others marry into even bigger fortunes.

So here’s a ranking of the Bridgerton siblings based on how wealthy they actually end up, from least wealthy to richest.

8. Gregory Bridgerton

As the youngest son, Gregory does not inherit the Bridgerton estate. Like most younger sons in Regency aristocratic families, he lives on allowances from the family fortune and whatever inheritance Anthony eventually sets aside for him.

There’s no exact figure mentioned for Gregory’s income, but he would still have been very comfortable by Regency standards thanks to the family wealth.

7. Hyacinth Bridgerton

Hyacinth might be the youngest sibling, but she still has a very respectable dowry. Her marriage portion is estimated at about £31,000 in the Regency era, which would be roughly £2.3 million today.

That’s a huge amount of money for the time, but compared with siblings who inherit estates or marry into large fortunes, she sits lower in the ranking.

6. Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise ends up with one of the largest personal fortunes among the sisters. In the books, Anthony jokes that he will double her dowry, which would bring it to around £60,000 in Regency money. Today, that would be roughly £4.4 million.

Since she marries a Baronet in the books, she isn’t at the top of the list, but still a lot richer than a lot of others in Mayfair.

5. Benedict Bridgerton

Benedict has a financial advantage over his younger brothers because he receives a portion of Edmund Bridgerton’s inheritance. He also owns My Cottage, a property that belongs entirely to him rather than the main Bridgerton estate.

While his exact income isn’t stated, a wealthy younger son like Benedict could realistically have around £10,000–£15,000 per year in Regency income, which would equal roughly £700,000–£1.1 million a year today.

4. Colin Bridgerton

Colin might not have a title, but he is still extremely wealthy. In the books, he is described as being richer than several earls. His wealth comes mainly from family investments and allowances from the Bridgerton estate. He likely has access to around £10,000–£20,000 per year, which would equal roughly £700,000 to £1.5 million annually today.

When he marries Penelope, her Lady Whistledown earnings, around £10,000 in Regency money (about £750,000 today), add even more to their household fortune.

3. Francesca Bridgerton

Francesca becomes very wealthy through marriage. She first marries the Earl of Kilmartin and becomes a countess with access to a large estate. Later, when she remarries, she is described as receiving a “double dowry.”

That could mean a fortune of about £60,000 or more in Regency money, which would equal around £4.4 million today, alongside the income from her husband’s estate.

2. Daphne Bridgerton

Daphne’s personal dowry is estimated to be about £30,000 in Regency money, which equals roughly £1.8 million today. However, her real wealth comes from marrying Simon Basset. As the Duke of Hastings, Simon controls one of the richest aristocratic estates in Britain.

So once Daphne becomes Duchess of Hastings, she ends up living within a household worth many millions in modern terms.

1. Anthony Bridgerton

And finally, Anthony. As the Viscount, he controls the entire Bridgerton estate, Bridgerton House in Mayfair, Aubrey Hall, tenant rents, land income and investments. The books never state his exact yearly income, but historians estimate that a viscount with estates like his could earn around £30,000–£50,000 a year in Regency money.

That would equal roughly £2.2 million to £3.7 million per year today, making Anthony by far the richest Bridgerton sibling.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.