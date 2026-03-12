The Tab
love island all stars cast millie court included

Islanders were put on All Stars with set roles ‘to create a good show’, according to Millie

Some were meant to find love, and some to start drama

Claudia Cox
Millie Court has opened our eyes to the different roles the Islanders on All Stars played “to create a good show”. This is fascinating stuff.

On Jamie Laing‘s Great Company podcast, Millie said: “The time around, you knew who was trying to create a good show and who wasn’t. Some people have been on Love Island a few times, like Scott and Lucinda, and you know that they’re good at it, right? And they have created some really good TV.

“Whereas I don’t think that I was put in there to do that. I’m not in there to create drama. I was very drama-free in there. I don’t like that stuff. So I very much stayed out of it. And you probably could argue that I was quite boring, but I was just there to find someone, and I did with Zac. So we just stayed out of it.”

love island all stars millie court and zac that american boy

Millie and Zac being cute together
(Image via ITV)

Jamie Laing explained that when he and Spencer Matthews were on Made in Chelsea, they would deliberately wait to have important conversations until the cameras were on. They understood they “had to create the entertainment”.

Millie continued: “Of course. There’s a few people that would do that in [the All Stars villa]. They’d be like: ‘Okay, so we know we’re playing this game tonight. We’ve got a text, or Maya’s coming in.’ And they would be like, ‘Okay, don’t say anything I’d take to heart, because let’s just do this.’ You know?”

Millie also went into detail about how her relationship with the producers on All Stars was very different to her original Love Island season.

all stars love islanders honesty game

The All Stars cast during the honesty game
(Image via ITV)

“The first time,” she said, “I went like three months without even speaking to anyone that I know. And that was something I struggled with a lot. Because when you’re upset or you’re struggling or you’re going through something, all you want is advice from your mum or my sisters, and if I can’t get that, you’ve got to lean on the producers. I fell for them being my friends in there.

“And then I realised this time: ‘You’re not my friends. You are the producers.’ I clocked that a few times, and they knew that. They knew that everybody had done that before, and this time it was harder for them to be like, ‘Right, you’ve just got to do this for the show. We’re trying to create a good show.’ And they would tell you that it’s going really well. Whereas the first time, I really thought that they were my friends. And they’re not.”

Featured images via ITV.

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

