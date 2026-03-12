Islanders were put on All Stars with set roles ‘to create a good show’, according to Millie

3 hours ago

Millie Court has opened our eyes to the different roles the Islanders on All Stars played “to create a good show”. This is fascinating stuff.

On Jamie Laing‘s Great Company podcast, Millie said: “The time around, you knew who was trying to create a good show and who wasn’t. Some people have been on Love Island a few times, like Scott and Lucinda, and you know that they’re good at it, right? And they have created some really good TV.

“Whereas I don’t think that I was put in there to do that. I’m not in there to create drama. I was very drama-free in there. I don’t like that stuff. So I very much stayed out of it. And you probably could argue that I was quite boring, but I was just there to find someone, and I did with Zac. So we just stayed out of it.”

Jamie Laing explained that when he and Spencer Matthews were on Made in Chelsea, they would deliberately wait to have important conversations until the cameras were on. They understood they “had to create the entertainment”.

Millie continued: “Of course. There’s a few people that would do that in [the All Stars villa]. They’d be like: ‘Okay, so we know we’re playing this game tonight. We’ve got a text, or Maya’s coming in.’ And they would be like, ‘Okay, don’t say anything I’d take to heart, because let’s just do this.’ You know?”

Millie also went into detail about how her relationship with the producers on All Stars was very different to her original Love Island season.

“The first time,” she said, “I went like three months without even speaking to anyone that I know. And that was something I struggled with a lot. Because when you’re upset or you’re struggling or you’re going through something, all you want is advice from your mum or my sisters, and if I can’t get that, you’ve got to lean on the producers. I fell for them being my friends in there.

“And then I realised this time: ‘You’re not my friends. You are the producers.’ I clocked that a few times, and they knew that. They knew that everybody had done that before, and this time it was harder for them to be like, ‘Right, you’ve just got to do this for the show. We’re trying to create a good show.’ And they would tell you that it’s going really well. Whereas the first time, I really thought that they were my friends. And they’re not.”

Featured images via ITV.