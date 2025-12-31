Major Hollywood actor steps in to help Ned’s Declassified’s Tylor Chase get off the streets

5 hours ago

In a crossover we never saw coming but desperately needed, Sean Astin has officially stepped up to help Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide star Tylor Chase.

According to TMZ, the Lord of the Rings legend reached out to meet with Tylor, who has been living as a transient in California. The update comes from fellow Ned’s Declassified actor Daniel Curtis Lee (Cookie), who has been a lifeline for Tylor, even recently covering the cost of a temporary hotel stay.

The news is particularly moving because Tylor is reportedly a massive Lord of the Rings superfan. Daniel Curtis Lee explained that an assistant for Astin, who currently serves as the President of the Screen Actors Guild, reached out to set up the meeting, to use Astin’s “hero” status to encourage Tylor to seek help and move off the streets.

Daniel confirmed that the two did indeed meet. Speaking on his Instagram stories, Daniel revealed he FaceTimed with Tylor, who seemed genuinely impacted by the encounter. “It sounded like a positive experience,” Daniel told TMZ, offering a glimmer of hope for people who have been worried about the former Nickelodeon child star.

The push for intervention follows viral videos of Tylor appearing unkempt and struggling. While people have been calling for action, the Riverside Police Department previously clarified that they are limited in what they can do unless Tylor explicitly consents to professional help.

With Samwise Gamgee himself now in his corner, this might be the turning point he needs.

Featured image credit: TikTok, Nickelodeon