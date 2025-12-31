The Tab

Major Hollywood actor steps in to help Ned’s Declassified’s Tylor Chase get off the streets

It’s so wholesome

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

In a crossover we never saw coming but desperately needed, Sean Astin has officially stepped up to help Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide star Tylor Chase.

According to TMZ, the Lord of the Rings legend reached out to meet with Tylor, who has been living as a transient in California. The update comes from fellow Ned’s Declassified actor Daniel Curtis Lee (Cookie), who has been a lifeline for Tylor, even recently covering the cost of a temporary hotel stay.

The news is particularly moving because Tylor is reportedly a massive Lord of the Rings superfan. Daniel Curtis Lee explained that an assistant for Astin, who currently serves as the President of the Screen Actors Guild, reached out to set up the meeting, to use Astin’s “hero” status to encourage Tylor to seek help and move off the streets.

Daniel confirmed that the two did indeed meet. Speaking on his Instagram stories, Daniel revealed he FaceTimed with Tylor, who seemed genuinely impacted by the encounter. “It sounded like a positive experience,” Daniel told TMZ, offering a glimmer of hope for people who have been worried about the former Nickelodeon child star.

@copemzz Everyone 🙏🏾 for Tyler Chase god is on your side bro 🙏🏾 nickelodeon celebrity star #fypシ゚viral #tylerchase #nickelodeon #disneychannel ♬ original sound – Copemz

The push for intervention follows viral videos of Tylor appearing unkempt and struggling. While people have been calling for action, the Riverside Police Department previously clarified that they are limited in what they can do unless Tylor explicitly consents to professional help.

With Samwise Gamgee himself now in his corner, this might be the turning point he needs.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok, Nickelodeon

More on: Celebrity Tylor Chase Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Tylor Chase

Tylor Chase’s dad breaks silence on his son and reveals the real reason he’s homeless

tylor chase nickolodeon ned declassified homeless

Here’s what happened to Nickelodeon’s Tylor Chase between Ned’s Declassified and ‘homelessness’

Latest

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Kieran Galpin

Does this count as a family run business?

The full process of what actually happens when someone dies on a plane is so chilling

Ellissa Bain

It’s way more common than you think

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

Hebe Hancock

I need one NOW

Dean Byrne

All the dirty details of the dad who does OnlyFans with teen son, and why he looks so familiar

Kieran Galpin

His son got a ringlight in his stocking this year

These before and after pictures show the drastic transformation JoJo Siwa has had in 2025

Ellissa Bain

Her whole vibe has completely changed

All the sneaky hidden evidence in Stranger Things that proves Will and Vecna are one

Hebe Hancock

I missed all of these

Lancaster University pays tribute to missing student whose body was found on Christmas Day

Francesca Eke

Tributes poured in for Tom Dingle, who was reported missing on December 13th

Stranger Things

People have clocked another Stranger Things error, and it proves they’re making it up as they go

Kieran Galpin

Did ChatGPT make this show?

Two Ned’s Declassified actors share strong warning to people recording Tylor Chase

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They don’t want anyone else filming him

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Kieran Galpin

Does this count as a family run business?

The full process of what actually happens when someone dies on a plane is so chilling

Ellissa Bain

It’s way more common than you think

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

Hebe Hancock

I need one NOW

Dean Byrne

All the dirty details of the dad who does OnlyFans with teen son, and why he looks so familiar

Kieran Galpin

His son got a ringlight in his stocking this year

These before and after pictures show the drastic transformation JoJo Siwa has had in 2025

Ellissa Bain

Her whole vibe has completely changed

All the sneaky hidden evidence in Stranger Things that proves Will and Vecna are one

Hebe Hancock

I missed all of these

Lancaster University pays tribute to missing student whose body was found on Christmas Day

Francesca Eke

Tributes poured in for Tom Dingle, who was reported missing on December 13th

Stranger Things

People have clocked another Stranger Things error, and it proves they’re making it up as they go

Kieran Galpin

Did ChatGPT make this show?

Two Ned’s Declassified actors share strong warning to people recording Tylor Chase

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They don’t want anyone else filming him