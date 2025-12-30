The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

24 mins ago

It’s the news no Nickelodeon watchers wanted to hear. Despite a brief glimmer of hope before Christmas, Tylor Chase, best known for his role in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, is back sleeping on the streets of Riverside, California, according to police.

After starring in the Nickelodeon hit at just 14, Tylor’s career stalled as he began a lifelong battle with bipolar disorder. While family and former co-stars have been desperately calling for intervention, police have revealed the frustrating legal reality: Their hands are tied.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the system is failing the former child star due to specific California penal laws. Despite appearing to be in a mental health crisis, police say they cannot legally force Tylor into long-term care.

Under current regulations, police can only hold an individual involuntarily if they are deemed “gravely disabled” or an immediate danger to themselves or others. Because Tylor doesn’t meet that specific (and high) legal threshold, he was recently released after a brief 72-hour psychiatric hold.

Riverside Police spokesperson Ryan Railsback explained to TMZ that police simply lack the leverage to get Tylor the help he needs.

Tylor has reportedly “politely declined” all official offers to move into a facility, correctly pointing out that being homeless is not a crime.

While fellow child star Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss told TMZ Tylor was “smoking meth” and struggling with addiction, this would not make him eligible for support. Even if Tylor were arrested for drug possession, current laws classify these as misdemeanors. He would likely be handed a summons and released back to the street within hours.

Railsback was blunt about the department’s limitations, stating: “We can’t kidnap him.”

Just this Monday, footage surfaced of Tylor napping on a building stoop, a far cry from the medical treatment people hoped he was receiving last month.

For now, Tylor remains a transient in Southern California.

Featured image credit: Nickelodeon/Twitter