Homeless Tylor Chase checks into hotel with help from ex-Nickelodeon co-star Daniel Curtis Lee

Ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase, who recently went viral for being homeless, has checked into a hotel room thanks to the help of his one-time Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide co-star Daniel Curtis Lee.

Chase played Martin Qwerly on 33 episodes of the show from 2004 to 2007. And Lee played Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook in 54 episodes. According to a clip Lee posted on his Instagram, the two former child stars shared an emotional reunion. They hugged after Lee helped Chase get settled in a warm, safe space during Christmas week.

So, how did Daniel Curtis Lee help Tylor Chase?

Speaking in an Instagram reel on Monday, Lee detailed the efforts he put into reconnecting with his former co-star. He said he arranged a call for Chase with his father, which lifted the actor’s spirits. “Love is all we can really give people sometimes. And I’m happy that he was able to have that connection with his pops,” Lee said.

Lee added that Chase “seemed super-receptive to conversation” and even “had a little prayer going on at one point.” He also confirmed that Chase’s mother had asked that no money be given directly to him, explaining that it might be dangerous. Lee said he wanted to “respect her wishes” while helping his former friend.

“I really believe we can get Tylor back on his feet. And you know I’m super feeling it right now with the holiday season,” Lee said. “He’s on my heart often, on my mind often.”

The update comes shortly after authorities in Riverside, California, said it was unclear how long Chase had been living on the streets. Railsback also confirmed that the department’s Public Safety Engagement Team “contact him at least once a week and consistently offer a variety of resources, including assistance with temporary shelter options.”

Other former child stars, including Shaun Weiss of The Mighty Ducks, have also offered help behind the scenes. But Lee and his team took the lead in getting Chase settled safely.

Chase is now in a hotel room. He is in contact with supportive friends and family, and has time to consider the next steps in his recovery.

