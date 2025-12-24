The Tab
Tylor Chase hotel co-star Daniel Lee Curtis

Homeless Tylor Chase checks into hotel with help from ex-Nickelodeon co-star Daniel Curtis Lee

‘He seemed super-receptive to conversation’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase, who recently went viral for being homeless, has checked into a hotel room thanks to the help of his one-time Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide co-star Daniel Curtis Lee.

Chase played Martin Qwerly on 33 episodes of the show from 2004 to 2007. And Lee played Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook in 54 episodes. According to a clip Lee posted on his Instagram, the two former child stars shared an emotional reunion. They hugged after Lee helped Chase get settled in a warm, safe space during Christmas week.

So, how did Daniel Curtis Lee help Tylor Chase?

Speaking in an Instagram reel on Monday, Lee detailed the efforts he put into reconnecting with his former co-star. He said he arranged a call for Chase with his father, which lifted the actor’s spirits. “Love is all we can really give people sometimes. And I’m happy that he was able to have that connection with his pops,” Lee said.

Lee added that Chase “seemed super-receptive to conversation” and even “had a little prayer going on at one point.” He also confirmed that Chase’s mother had asked that no money be given directly to him, explaining that it might be dangerous. Lee said he wanted to “respect her wishes” while helping his former friend.

“I really believe we can get Tylor back on his feet. And you know I’m super feeling it right now with the holiday season,” Lee said. “He’s on my heart often, on my mind often.”

The update comes shortly after authorities in Riverside, California, said it was unclear how long Chase had been living on the streets.  Railsback also confirmed that the department’s Public Safety Engagement Team “contact him at least once a week and consistently offer a variety of resources, including assistance with temporary shelter options.”

Other former child stars, including Shaun Weiss of The Mighty Ducks, have also offered help behind the scenes. But Lee and his team took the lead in getting Chase settled safely.

Chase is now in a hotel room. He is in contact with supportive friends and family, and has time to consider the next steps in his recovery.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Tylor Chase Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Tylor Chase

Influencer hailed as ‘remarkable’ after what he did for homeless former actor Tylor Chase

tylor chase nickolodeon ned declassified homeless

Here’s what happened to Nickelodeon’s Tylor Chase between Ned’s Declassified and ‘homelessness’

homeless Tylor Chase Shaun Weiss help

After heartbreaking videos, Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss offers real help to homeless Tylor Chase

Latest

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre