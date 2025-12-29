Tragic (but hopeful) updates on Tylor Chase, the former actor now hospitalised after homelessness

2 hours ago

There have been a few updates in the case of Tylor Chase, the former Nickelodeon star who was found to be homeless in California nearly 20 years after his show finished airing.

In the early 2000s, a 14-year-old Tylor Chase was part of the cast for Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. He had a few minor roles after that, but soon left the world of acting amidst issues with bipolar disorder. Beyond writing a few books under an alias and posting videos about his mental health on YouTube, we didn’t hear anything from Tylor until September 2025.

Earlier this year, the former actor was found homeless in the Riverside area of California. Videos have continued to pop up ever since, with his former co-stars and other child actors speaking out in support of him. Things seemed to be looking up for Tylor in the lead-up to Christmas, and while there have been a few sullen updates, he’s now receiving medical treatment.

Tylor Chase was hospitalised, according to an update over Christmas

Following outreach from a Californian influencer called Jacob Harris, Tylor Chase was finally offered an evaluation by a crisis centre. They decided Tylor required “immediate” help.

“I was able to finally get ahold of a crisis centre that would come out and do a same-day evaluation,” Jacob told the MailOnline on Christmas Day. “They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for 72-hour treatment. He’s in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help.”

The Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss, who has also lent support to the cause, also confirmed Tylor’s hospitalisation to the Mail.

He explained: “Tylor has been taken to a facility by a mental health crisis team. He is under the care of Riverside County officials.

“The public outpouring of support came at a very crucial time. He is not well. He requires care beyond the scope of standard detox facilities. He needs weeks to stabilise. From the bottom of my heart, we are truly grateful for the tips and additional aid everyone has offered, but now is a time to respect Tylor’s privacy. He has all the resources necessary and we should pray that he’s able to recover.”

He’s set to go to rehab after the hospital

There’s been another hopeful update in the Tylor Chase situation. According to TMZ, he will be going to Rehab after his 72-hour hold in the hospital.

It’s not immediately clear what Tylor’s “weeks” of recovery will look like, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Tylor’s former co-star, Daniel Curtis Lee, said that following a video call with Jacob, Tylor seemed hopeful about his recovery.

“Jake had established a conversation with him and was working on establishing a rapport, which is difficult — and it can be tricky — considering the state that Tylor’s in,” he said. “He said that Tylor seemed to be very receptive to getting treatment and to the idea of going into a detox.”

Featured image credit: Nickelodeon/Twitter