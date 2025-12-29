The Tab
Tragic (but hopeful) updates on Tylor Chase, the former actor now hospitalised after homelessness

A lot happened over Christmas

Kieran Galpin

There have been a few updates in the case of Tylor Chase, the former Nickelodeon star who was found to be homeless in California nearly 20 years after his show finished airing.

In the early 2000s, a 14-year-old Tylor Chase was part of the cast for Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. He had a few minor roles after that, but soon left the world of acting amidst issues with bipolar disorder. Beyond writing a few books under an alias and posting videos about his mental health on YouTube, we didn’t hear anything from Tylor until September 2025.

Earlier this year, the former actor was found homeless in the Riverside area of California. Videos have continued to pop up ever since, with his former co-stars and other child actors speaking out in support of him. Things seemed to be looking up for Tylor in the lead-up to Christmas, and while there have been a few sullen updates, he’s now receiving medical treatment.

Tylor Chase was hospitalised, according to an update over Christmas

Following outreach from a Californian influencer called Jacob Harris, Tylor Chase was finally offered an evaluation by a crisis centre. They decided Tylor required “immediate” help.

“I was able to finally get ahold of a crisis centre that would come out and do a same-day evaluation,” Jacob told the MailOnline on Christmas Day. “They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for 72-hour treatment. He’s in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help.”

The Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss, who has also lent support to the cause, also confirmed Tylor’s hospitalisation to the Mail.

He explained: “Tylor has been taken to a facility by a mental health crisis team. He is under the care of Riverside County officials.

“The public outpouring of support came at a very crucial time. He is not well. He requires care beyond the scope of standard detox facilities. He needs weeks to stabilise. From the bottom of my heart, we are truly grateful for the tips and additional aid everyone has offered, but now is a time to respect Tylor’s privacy. He has all the resources necessary and we should pray that he’s able to recover.”

He’s set to go to rehab after the hospital

There’s been another hopeful update in the Tylor Chase situation. According to TMZ, he will be going to Rehab after his 72-hour hold in the hospital.

It’s not immediately clear what Tylor’s “weeks” of recovery will look like, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Tylor’s former co-star, Daniel Curtis Lee, said that following a video call with Jacob, Tylor seemed hopeful about his recovery.

“Jake had established a conversation with him and was working on establishing a rapport, which is difficult — and it can be tricky — considering the state that Tylor’s in,” he said. “He said that Tylor seemed to be very receptive to getting treatment and to the idea of going into a detox.”

Featured image credit: Nickelodeon/Twitter

The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The two actors were just so comfortable with it’

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG

