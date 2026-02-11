‘He knew full well he had shot his own daughter’: Coroner says dad was ‘reckless’ after Trump row

The senior coroner has shared her findings after the death of 23-year-old Lucy

The case of dad, Kris Harrison, who shot his 23-year-old daughter after an argument about Donald Trump, has only grown more “tragic” with the release of the coroner’s report.

The horrific incident happened in January 2025, when 23-year-old Lucy Harrison was holidaying with her boyfriend in America. They were staying at her father’s property in Prosper, Texas, and had been due to fly back home on the day of the accident.

Speaking at an inquest this week, which came after an American Grand Jury found there was insufficient evidence for criminal proceedings, Lucy’s boyfriend, Sam Littler, recalled her death.

“I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense,” he said.

It came just a few hours after Lucy and her father, Kris Harrison, had been arguing about Donald Trump. She slammed the US President, asking her father whether he’d support Trump if “I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?” He replied that it would not upset him that much, because he has two other daughters who live with him.

The coroner’s report was filed on Wednesday

As reported in The Sun, on Wednesday, senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish found that “beautiful” Lucy had died due to an unlawful killing on the grounds of gross negligence manslaughter.

Kris Harrison had explained that the killing occurred after he and Lucy had been watching something on TV about gun crimes. He offered to show her his gun, which he’d purchased for a “sense of security” in Texas.

“As I lifted the gun to show her, I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell,” he said, saying he couldn’t recall if his finger was on the trigger.

But the coroner found that: “To shoot her through the chest whilst she was standing would have required him to have been pointing the gun at his daughter, without checking for bullets, and pulling the trigger. I find these actions to be reckless.”

Jacqueline also found that Kris did not immediately tell Sam, Lucy’s boyfriend, that he’d shot her. Subsequently, this information was not passed to 911.

“He knew full well he had shot his own daughter, pointing a gun at chest height and pulling the trigger,” she added. “He did not ensure that this information was passed to 911. With a bullet through her heart her prognosis was poor in any event.”

She spoke about his drinking, which Kris admitted to

In Kris Harrison’s statement about the death of his daughter, he admitted to having historical issues with alcohol and was drinking on the day in question. This was confirmed by CCTV footage, which showed him purchasing two cans of chardonnay from a local 7-Eleven.

The coroner called him a “secret drinker” and said that she’d been “left in no doubt whatsoever” that he’d been drinking throughout the day.

“His actions have killed his own daughter and in the cold light of day it is hoped that he now recognises the risk he posed to her life in circumstances in which he had no experience of guns, had undertaken no training and had never fired a gun,” the expert added.

“She was young, vibrant and beautiful with her whole life ahead of her and this is a most tragic death.”

Outside of the court, Lucy’s mum Jane Coates reflected on the inquest: “Today’s outcome has finally given Luce her voice back, after what has been an unrelenting year of deep shock, grief and fight.

“Although we are satisfied with the coroner’s conclusion, there is much to be learnt from Lucy’s needless and entirely avoidable death.”

