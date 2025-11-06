The Tab

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

The finale was accidentally released early in Canada

Hebe Hancock

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS THE WINNER OF THE CELEBRITY TRAITORS, AND SPOILERS FOR THE FINAL EPISODE 

Credit: BBC

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Celebrity Traitors final, Crave in Canada uploaded the episode yesterday evening (UK time). Hundreds of people who claim to have watched the final episode listed exact details online, much to the shock of fans who are waiting for the finale to land on the BBC on Thursday night. Here is exactly what people are saying happened, and who apparently won.

Now there is just one final episode remaining which will determine whether Traitors Cat Burns and Alan Carr scoop the £100,000 prize or if it will be the three remaining faithfuls – Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olosuga.

The winner, revealed

People are saying the winner is… Alan Carr! Who would’ve thought?!

Credit: BBC

Here’s a brief rundown of how the show supposedly goes down, according to Reddit users. David, Joe and Nick voted Cat out. Then, everyone voted Joe out. Nick was convinced that Joe was a Traitor because he voted against Cat. Joe, David and Alan then ended the game at three.

Apparently, there was some serious drama. Nick initially made it sound like he was voting David out at the last round table, and then last minute switched to switched to Cat, saying “I’m sorry for the switch”. This made Nick think it was a Traitor who decided to backstab another Traitor last minute.

In The Traitors, if at least one Traitor remains at the end, the Traitors win and take all the prize money, leaving the Faithfuls with nothing. Since Alan was left at the end, alongside Joe and David, he secured the win and left with all the money.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: ”We kindly ask anyone who thinks they know the outcome of The Celebrity Traitors to keep whatever they believe they know to themselves.

“Please avoid sharing potential spoilers so that the millions of fans who have been faithfully following every twist and turn of the series can enjoy the final this evening.”

I still can’t wait to watch all the drama unfold tonight, even if the identity of The Celebrity Traitors winner has leaked.

Featured image credit: BBC

Hebe Hancock
