It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

With only two episodes left, BBC’s biggest hit of this year, Celebrity Traitors, is nearly coming to a close. Hosted by the ever-iconic Claudia Winkleman and featuring powerhouse names of British icons: What more could you want? The celebrity edition has brought in thousands of new viewers to the already popular game show.

But as the final draws nearer, the one question everyone is asking is: who do you think will win? As a completely qualified expert (someone who’s watched all of the series and loves a conspiracy theory), here are my predictions for how 2025’s Celebrity Traitors will finish.

Cat Burns – the winning Traitor

I mainly want Cat to stay in so I can keep being blinded by her stunning face card, to be honest. Cat definitely has what it takes to be the winning Traitor, however, as she seems willing to throw fellow Traitors under the bus, but not until she has to- loyalty is a good feature in a Traitor! And can you imagine Alan betraying her? There’d be riots in the streets!

Keep napping, Cat – I’ve got your back. It must be tiring serving all the looks in the show (excluding Jonathan and his coats, of course). If the Traitors do win, I think it’ll be Cat on her own once she’s gotten rid Alan, who is a huge threat to her attempting to fly under the radar.

Alan Carr – banished

One of the strongest Celebrity Traitors predictions – Alan. I can’t believe Alan’s included in this list, because I can’t believe no one has sussed him out yet. Admittedly his performance is better than the first week (the giggling and sweating was very suspicious), but he’s definitely landed himself in trouble by laughing when he said he was a Faithful.

And still no one’s accused him in ages! Maybe everyone suspects him, but because he’s so fun to be around they don’t want to banish him yet. I wouldn’t either! It’s impressive he’s made it this far, but he’ll definitely be out before the final.

David Olusoga – winning as a Faithful

David flew too close to the sun in episode five, but seems to have been forgotten for now. As some of the Faithfuls were suspicious of David, I think the Traitors won’t murder him so they can keep him in as a scapegoat to deflect suspicion.

David does deserve to be a winning Faithful, as he has good instincts and is honest and vocal. Now he’s allied with Nick and Joe, he’s safe from banishment and will ride with them to the final!

Joe Marler – murdered

Oh, Joe. So loud yet never truly heard: When will anyone other than Nick listen to him? Joe has all the right instincts to be a winning Faithful, and I believe he would decline being recruited to the Traitors just based on his stubbornness. However, he’s too vocal to fly under the Traitors’ radar – I can definitely see him being murdered before the final. He’s too dangerous: If they kept him in, he’d figure them all out!

Nick Mohammed – winning as a Faithful

Nick definitely has what it takes to win the game. He has killer instincts, but isn’t too vocal about them (unlike Joe). He’s managed to go largely unnoticed, with almost no one suspecting him as a Traitor, and none of the Traitors particularly seeing him as a threat. Maybe everyone’s still swooning over how he dug Celia’s grave for her in episode one to help her get a shield – I know I am. If Nick keeps his theories about Cat to himself until a round table, I can definitely see him picking off the Traitors one by one. Hopefully he emerges victorious with the Faithfuls at the end of the game.

Surely we all agree – these are pretty airtight Celebrity Traitors predictions. Everyone has a secret favourite they want to win but know probably won’t: Mine is Joe Marler, purely because I want to see the look on his face when he finds out who the Traitors were.

I also think he’d do a really good victory dance – he’ll probably lift Nick straight off his feet! My fingers are crossed that the Faithfuls are going to pull it together in the last episodes and finally catch more Traitors – but if they don’t catch Cat, I won’t be upset…

Featured image via BBC