Messy drama as Krystal Versace dragged for slating one of the current Drag Race UK queens

Krystal said ‘First of all, you’re not going to be a star’

9 mins ago

Krystal Versace has gone viral this weekend after some messy Drag Race UK tea emerged following her video with Monét X Change. Krystal has been slammed by other Drag Race UK girls for her comments, and people have worked out that she was actually dragging one of the current Drag Race UK season seven frontrunners in her video clip. It’s all a bit messy, but here’s what’s gone down if you’re struggling to keep on top of the situation or just seen tidbits of drama here and there.

A clip from Krystal painting Monét kicked off the drama

not one of the uk7 girls getting mad over a good morning kingdom tweet 😭 pic.twitter.com/pPCxOQcqhV — daily kori king (@dailykoriking) November 8, 2025

Krystal Versace was discussing how queens from the current season have had some backlash from fans and were “crying on social media”. In the clip, Krystal said “I was with Plane [Jane] and Kori posted one of their [a queen from UK season seven] looks and was just like ‘Good morning Kingdom'”. This is referencing Kori King from Drag Race US being a bit of a troll online, and it’s part of her meme brand.

Krystal continued “The girl messaged her saying ‘I’ve always loved you and this is such a shame to see’. A massive paragraph saying ‘This is like bullying’. It’s a TV show. You’re not here to.. First of all, you’re not going to be a star.”

The UK queen in question is widely believed to be Elle Vosque. Elle Vosque won the first design challenge on season seven of the currently airing Drag Race UK and Kori King posted a “good morning Kingdom” tweet with a picture of Elle in her winning outfit from that episode.

Krystal continued “You are just here to entertain. Any kind of attention is good attention. Soak it up.”

Charra Tea piped up and then deleted

A fellow Drag Race UK alum Charra Tea, who is friends with Elle Vosque from working together in Northern Ireland – where they’re both from, spoke out against Krystal Versace and then deleted her tweets. One of the posts said she couldn’t believe that Ella Vaday and Kitty Scott-Claus didn’t win over Krystal.

just deleted my past retweets which were just meant to be a bit shady and standing up for my friend, but in hindsight me talking shit about someone else talking shit isn’t going to help a situation so I apologise (and fully aware that she did a lot better on 🏁 than me xo) — Charra “waaaaasp” Tea (@TeaCharra) November 9, 2025

She then apologised and deleted her quote tweet, and said “just deleted my past retweets which were just meant to be a bit shady and standing up for my friend, but in hindsight me talking shit about someone else talking shit isn’t going to help a situation so I apologise.

“Fully aware that she [Krystal] did a lot better on Drag Race than me.”

Messy!

