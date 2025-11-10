Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

30 mins ago

Look, we’re all guilty of caring a bit too much about the drama surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. The pair had been together for nearly a decade, were engaged and had a daughter together before shocking everyone with their split earlier this year. Since that news hit, Katy Perry was pictured allegedly dating former Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau – and his since gone public. With the release of her very personal new single Bandaids on Friday, Katy and Orlando drama erupted again and one viral post this weekend has been claiming that the “new girlfriend” of Orlando Bloom allegedly dressed as Katy Perry for Halloween. Despite the fact this was everywhere, it’s not true and here’s why we know it’s just not the case when you look deeper.

The original post

Orlando Bloom’s new gf dressing up as Katy Perry in her space costume. pic.twitter.com/IdvrXkkkG2 — Mikey ✨ (@NaughtyKp) November 9, 2025

The post shows a woman called Rachel Matthews dressed as Katy Perry for Halloween in her outfit she wore for her trip to space earlier this year, which includes a picture of her with Katy’s ex Orlando Bloom. There’s another picture of Rachel recreating the kiss on the floor Katy did when she landed back down on Earth.

Rachel Matthews is an actress best known for her roles in Happy Death Day, Upgraded and Frozen 2. These pictures have 10 million plus views and had Katy Perry fans furious – but they’re not what they seem.

The actual situation

Rachel Matthews just bumped into Orlando Bloom whilst out in the costume and got a picture and put it on her Instagram story. She is not his girlfriend and is said to be in a relationship with Will Erwin. The full screenshot from her story shows she posted the picture of her kissing the ground as well as one with Orlando Bloom – but she captioned it “will tell my kids about this one day” – suggesting of course that it was a big deal for her to get a picture with him. Not really something you’d write if you were dating.

Basically, it’s all been blown out of proportion and this poor woman has had to turn her comments off!

