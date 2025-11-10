The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

33 mins ago

Yesterday in breaking news, the director general of the BBC Tim Davie and the head of BBC News Deborah Turness both resigned – in a move that is unprecedented to happen at the same time. The reason for these resignations from two major chiefs of the BBC is due to criticism over the way a Panorama documentary regarding Donald Trump had been clipped – which the President accused of being “fake news” and allegations the channel had misled viewers. Here’s the actual Donald Trump clipped speech and what the BBC aired, because the information is kind of buried in a lot of news stories right now.

Was this misinformation?

You don’t have to be a fan of Donald Trump to agree this is some crazy propaganda sh!t. Before and after how the BBC edited a speech to make it sound completely different. pic.twitter.com/SnysKqrksQ — The Clips 🚮 (@SendTheClips) November 9, 2025

The BBC aired a Panorama documentary during the tense political climate that led to the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th in 2021. In a big lengthy speech where Donald Trump spoke to his supporters, what Trump said was “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

In the Panorama aired clip, Donald Trump was shown saying “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol… and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.” These were two things he said that were 50 minutes apart from each other in the original speech. This was revealed because The Telegraph published details of a leaked internal memo where it was suggested the edit made it look like Trump encouraged what happened to the Capitol on January 6th.

Trump’s response

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social regarding the Telegraph’s investigation and the BBC resignations. The President said “The top people at the BBC, including Tim Davie THE BOSS, are all quitting/fired, because they were caught doctoring my very good (PERFECT) speech of January 6th. Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these corrupt ‘journalists’. These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election.”

