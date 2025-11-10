The Tab

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

Harrison Brocklehurst | News

Yesterday in breaking news, the director general of the BBC Tim Davie and the head of BBC News Deborah Turness both resigned – in a move that is unprecedented to happen at the same time. The reason for these resignations from two major chiefs of the BBC is due to criticism over the way a Panorama documentary regarding Donald Trump had been clipped – which the President accused of being “fake news” and allegations the channel had misled viewers. Here’s the actual Donald Trump clipped speech and what the BBC aired, because the information is kind of buried in a lot of news stories right now.

Was this misinformation?

The BBC aired a Panorama documentary during the tense political climate that led to the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th in 2021. In a big lengthy speech where Donald Trump spoke to his supporters, what Trump said was “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

Most Read

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

In the Panorama aired clip, Donald Trump was shown saying “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol… and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.” These were two things he said that were 50 minutes apart from each other in the original speech. This was revealed because The Telegraph published details of a leaked internal memo where it was suggested the edit made it look like Trump encouraged what happened to the Capitol on January 6th.

Trump’s response

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social regarding the Telegraph’s investigation and the BBC resignations. The President said “The top people at the BBC, including Tim Davie THE BOSS, are all quitting/fired, because they were caught doctoring my very good (PERFECT) speech of January 6th. Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these corrupt ‘journalists’. These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by Shawn Thew/UPI/Shutterstock.

More on: Donald Trump Politics US
Harrison Brocklehurst | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest

It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

Hayley Soen

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

I still can’t believe this happened

Julia-Ruth reveals the shocking real reason she slept with Joe after leaving MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t think it could get any worse

Lancaster professor believes more should be done to support local students at universities

Alexa Baumann

A Lancaster University professor believes a lack of local student attendance can lead to greater tensions between universities and their communities

It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

Hayley Soen

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

I still can’t believe this happened

Julia-Ruth reveals the shocking real reason she slept with Joe after leaving MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t think it could get any worse

Lancaster professor believes more should be done to support local students at universities

Alexa Baumann

A Lancaster University professor believes a lack of local student attendance can lead to greater tensions between universities and their communities