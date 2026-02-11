The Tab

Mother-in-law of Nancy Guthrie suspect speaks out as CCTV footage reveals alleged culprit

Savannah said she believes her mum is still alive

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is picking up as investigators released CCTV footage showing the alleged suspect, and now his “mother-in-law” has spoken out.

Almost two weeks ago, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home, leaving a blood trace at her entrance. Since then, her family, the FBI and police have been working together to try to track down the missing woman and contact the abductees, negotiating for a possible ransom.

As the case has intensified, investigators have released footage to help identify the alleged suspect. In the footage, captured by a Google Nest doorbell camera, the masked figure appears to be armed. Since this footage was released, investigators have arrested a subject of interest but have not named them.

“Law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” FBI director Kash Patel said on X.

“Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

A later statement on X announced: “The subject is currently being questioned in connection with the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

A woman who has identified herself as the suspect’s mother-in-law has spoken to multiple US media outlets, sharing her version of the alleged events surrounding his arrest.

“They’re just invading my property,” she said. “I told him (an investigator) they’re going in and out of my house, taking a lot of pictures and everything.”

“I told him, we’re not hiding anything. I permitted him. You can search, and there’s nothing in my house. You won’t find anything because we don’t have anything to hide.”

She described the subject, who she claimed is her son-in-law, as a “good man” and claimed he has no violent tendencies.

