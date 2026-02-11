The Tab
Bag packer to Super Bowl: Bad Bunny’s insane 10-year glow-up needs to be studied

Sorcery is the only reasonable explanation

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Bad Bunny is proof of the American dream, and just following your dreams in general, because his glow-up transformation from 2016 to 2026 has been INSANE.

A decade ago, before he was known as Bad Bunny, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was the son of a schoolteacher and truck driver. He was a “shy” kid, in his own words, despite “being a clown” who hated school and loved music.

Though he did initially study for his degree at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo, which involved getting a bag-packing job at his local supermarket, he dropped out to pursue his music career. It was only after a friend suggested he put his music on Soundcloud that his career really started to pick up.

Fast forward a decade, and Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist of 2025. It’s hard to escape his overwhelming success, whether that be doing the Super Bowl halftime show or winning big at the Grammys.

Though his many, many accolades are impressive enough, can we be a little vain for a moment and look at his glow-up? Cuz damn.

Awww, Baby Bunny?!

It makes sense to start at the beginning, and it doesn’t get earlier than these adorable pictures of Bad Bunny when he was a kid in Puerto Rico. I kinda love Baby Bunny as a rap name, but admittedly, Bad Bunny goes harder.

There are a few pictures from his bag packing days

According to people on Reddit, the picture on the left was taken in 2016, a year before Bad Bunny entered the music scene.

His 2017 to 2019 era was… interesting

Bad Bunny

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

These pictures, taken in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively, show Bad Bunny as he was entering the music industry. He looks visibly different, and the choice in clothing was definitely unique.

Post glow-up, this is the Bad Bunny we know and love

Bad Bunny

Credit: Bad Bunny

From around 2020 to now, Bad Bunny has undergone what could only be described as a metamorphosis – he’s now a full butterfly that looks completely different to throwback Benito.

He’s obviously spent a lot of time in the gym, as evidenced by those biceps, but people have many theories about Bad Bunny’s glow-up. The most realistic cause: Money, and lots of it.

Bad Bunny has long weathered plastic surgery claims

People have a hard time accepting a glow-up as it is, which has birthed a lot of conspiracy theories about plastic surgery, filler, and a full-on facelift. He’s never confirmed nor denied the speculation, but that hasn’t stopped the rumours.

“One hundred per cent he’s had a rhinoplasty,” plastic surgeon Dr Jennifer Armstrong earlier said.

She also theorised jawline contouring with filler, but other experts have put forward procedures like a deep plane facelift and Botox.

He’s not afraid to really show off his transformation

Bad Bunny

Credit: Bad Bunny

Since becoming undeniably hot, Bad Bunny has jumped at every chance to get his kit off. He’s posed for Calvin Klein in one viral moment, but it was his self-published x-rated moments that really had Twitter in a tizzy. The above pictures have been cropped for obvious reasons.

He’s yet to tour his many tattoos, but I’m sure there are about 50 million people who are up for categorising them.

Regardless of how he got there, I’ll have what he’s having.

Featured image credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Bad Bunny, and  John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

University support staff mount three days of strike action over fair pay

Ellen Paterson

Staff are calling on the University of Bristol to re-negotiate pay increases to sit in line with inflation

The chilling eight word question Lucy Letby asked mum of baby she’d just murdered

Ellissa Bain

It wasn’t included in the documentary

If the Bridgerton characters were at uni in Liverpool, this is exactly what they’d study

Izzy Welsh

Benedict would definitely study history of art

Connor Storrie deletes Heated Rivalry Instagram pics as he prepares for surprising career move

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so excited

Bad Bunny

Bag packer to Super Bowl: Bad Bunny’s insane 10-year glow-up needs to be studied

Kieran Galpin

Sorcery is the only reasonable explanation

Birmingham medical students join national campaign to address funding gaps in degrees

Ffion Williams

‘These are the doctors of the future that we cannot afford to lose’

Four solid reasons why Liverpool students should consider studying abroad

Hanna Nelson

Studying abroad is one of the perks of being a student, but many of us are scared to do it

Yappers, coughing, hangovers: The eight worst things that’ll happen in a Liverpool Uni lecture

Hannah Auckland

So much can go wrong before you’ve even opened your laptop

Everything you need to know before applying to study abroad: A Liverpool student’s guide

Hannah Auckland

After experiencing all the emotions possible, I feel qualified enough to guide you if you’re considering it

Lily Phillips joins mile high club on plane

Lily Phillips has joined the mile high club, and of course shared videos from the exact moment

Hayley Soen

Everyone on the plane was staring

