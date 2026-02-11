If the Bridgerton characters were at uni in Liverpool, this is exactly what they’d study

1 hour ago

We’ve all just about recovered from the first instalment of Bridgerton season four, and while the ton are busy waltzing around ballrooms and exchanging longing glances, I started thinking about something far more important.

Picture it. They’re not in Regency London, they’re in the Guild, late for lectures, overdrafted and pretending they understand seminar readings. Some of them would absolutely be insufferable on group projects, others would be quietly smashing firsts while no one noticed. Here’s exactly where you’d find each Bridgerton on campus and what they’d study.

Eloise Bridgerton – English literature

This one feels almost too obvious. Eloise Bridgerton would thrive on an English Literature course. She’d be the girl who actually does all the reading, and then some, constantly frustrated that everyone else hasn’t finished the novel before the seminar.

She’d spend most lectures aggressively underlining her copy of The Handmaids Tale, raising her hand every five minutes to make a point about patriarchy, and judging anyone who says “I didn’t really get the symbolism”. Eloise would be obsessed with feminist theory, love a good Virginia Woolf moment, and absolutely destroy essay questions about gender and power.

She’d also be permanently annoyed with the reading list, convinced it’s not radical enough, and would definitely ask the lecturer why there aren’t more women on the syllabus. Iconic behaviour, honestly.

Penelope Featherington – media and communications

If Penelope Featherington isn’t a media and comms girl, then who is? She’s literally been running the most successful anonymous gossip platform in London since season one. She’d eat modules on journalism, PR and digital media up.

Penelope would start uni quietly, barely speaking in seminars, but by second year she’d be running a burner Instagram account exposing society secrets, or editing for a student publication while pretending she “just helps out sometimes”. She’d absolutely understand algorithms better than anyone else on the course.

By final year, Penelope would be submitting a dissertation on media ethics while simultaneously violating every single ethical rule in practice. And somehow still graduating with a first.

Anthony Bridgerton – finance

Anthony Bridgerton was born to study Finance. He’d be that guy in a Patagonia gilet who treats uni like a full time job, spends more time networking than sleeping, and already has a grad scheme lined up in second year.

He’d take every group project way too seriously, insist on being leader, and get visibly stressed if someone shows up late. Anthony would live in the library, survive exclusively on black coffee, and constantly talk about “long term security” like he’s not 21.

He’s not there to have fun. He’s there to provide. Would he enjoy it? Absolutely not. Would he still graduate top of the class out of pure sense of duty? Obviously.

Colin Bridgerton – physics

This might raise a few eyebrows, but hear me out. Colin Bridgerton gives Physics energy. He’s curious, idealistic, and constantly looking for meaning in the world. He’d start the course genuinely excited about understanding how things work, before slowly realising it’s really hard.

Colin would be that student who loves the idea of physics but spends half his time questioning whether he belongs there. He’d overthink problem sheets, compare himself to others, and have periodic crises about his future.

That said, he’d be genuinely clever, especially when he stops doubting himself. You’d find him late at night in the library, staring at equations like they personally wronged him, but refusing to give up. He’d get there in the end, probably with a lot of encouragement.

Benedict Bridgerton – history of art

This is Benedict Bridgerton’s world, and we’re just living in it. History of art was made for him. He’d float into lectures wearing something slightly impractical, sit at the back sketching instead of taking notes, and still somehow know exactly what’s going on.

Benedict would love modules on Renaissance art, modernism, and anything vaguely avant garde. He’d romanticise the tortured artist lifestyle, complain about capitalism ruining creativity, and absolutely flirt with his tutors accidentally.

His essays would be beautifully written but submitted at 11:59pm, and he’d constantly be questioning whether academia is too restrictive for him. Still, he’d be brilliant, just in a very Benedict way.

Daphne Bridgerton – sociology

Daphne Bridgerton would be a Sociology girl through and through. She’s observant, emotionally intelligent, and deeply interested in how people and relationships work. She’d love modules on family dynamics, gender roles, and social structures.

Daphne would be amazing in seminars. Thoughtful, balanced, and always able to see multiple perspectives. She’d be the person everyone wants in their group because she actually listens and keeps things calm.

She might not be the loudest on the course, but she’d quietly produce consistently strong work and graduate with an excellent degree. Reliable, insightful, and one of the smartest people in the room.

So there you have it. If the Bridgertons swapped ballrooms for lecture halls, this is exactly where you’d find them. Anthony stressing in the library, Eloise fighting the syllabus, Penelope secretly running the media scene, Colin questioning his life choices, Benedict romanticising his coursework, and Daphne holding it all together.

Honestly, they’d fit right in.

Featured image via Netflix and Canva