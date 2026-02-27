Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

Zookeepers at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan have given us the full picture of Punch the monkey’s life amidst criticism from the usual suspects.

When dealing with any cute animals on the internet, you can bet your bottom dollar that animal right’s Charity PETA will enter the fray. It did just that on Wednesday, telling the Independent that “Zoos are not sanctuaries.”

“They are places where animals are confined, deprived of autonomy, and denied the complex environments and social lives they would have in the wild,” it said.

“Like all macaques, Punch should be growing up in a tight-knit family group, learning vital social skills and exploring a rich, natural habitat – not seeking solace from a toy in a concrete pit.”

The charity really does know how to suck all of the air out of the room, but Ichikawa City Zoo has now responded with the full tragic picture.

Punch joined Monkey Mountain in Japan in January

Punch, the viral lonely monkey, was attacked by another member of his troop and immediately returned to his plush toy for comfort. pic.twitter.com/5A4H5SqNdL — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 19, 2026

In a Twitter post, the zoo explained: “We announced on our official X account that Punch began spending time in the monkey mountain on January 19th. We are thankful for the numerous heartwarming, supportive messages we have received so far. We have also received various messages and opinions from Japan as well as overseas, concerning hand-rearing and reintroduction to the troop. To respond to these voices as much as possible, we will explain the process to date.”

First off, the zoo pointed out that the end goal was always to “reintegrate Punch” into the already established troop in its Monkey Mountain exhibit. Though images of Punch clinging to and hugging keepers are cute, he’s not some furry pet the zoo is platforming for clout.

Punch, the once-lonely baby monkey who clung to a stuffed toy he believed was his adoptive mother, has finally made friends at the zoo. pic.twitter.com/35yMKWZaaV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 19, 2026

The zoo explained in its post: “While Punch’s own willingness is essential for his successful integration to the troop, we nursed Punch inside the monkey mountain enclosure, where all monkeys can freely access, so that all troop members can recognise Punch as part of the group.

“Providing a stuffed toy and towels to hold onto not only simulates clinging to a mother but also prevents excessive dependence on humans. This approach is used for other artificially reared primates at our zoo, not just Japanese macaques.”

My heart can’t take much more, but the statement continued with the zoo explaining how Punch was slowly integrated into the monkey troop in Japan.

The zoo said: “In Punch’s case, we ensured during feed times that two caretakers fully provide the physical contact and sense of security crucial for his growth.

“To acclimate Punch to the group as he grew, preparations were carefully put into place: From around three months of age, he spent time in an environment where he could freely interact with other monkeys through fences; after four months of age, he entered the monkey mountain enclosure with his caretakers and spent time there.

“Before the group reintroduction on January 19th, Punch spent a certain period of time with a young female macaque who had been gentle with him. Observing their interaction, we determined he could live independently with the group without human intervention, leading to the decision for the reintroduction.”

He won’t have the teddy forever

A lot of the criticisms have been around Punch’s monkey teddy, with some arguing that he wouldn’t have that crutch in the wild.

2時間ほど前の投稿の英語の一部(grooming)に

スペルミスがありましたので再度投稿します。 ニホンザルの健康状態と施設環境について

Regarding the health conditions of the Japanese macaques and the environment of the facility#市川市動植物園#ニホンザル#がんばれパンチ pic.twitter.com/6FpJ0KHzXk — 市川市動植物園（公式） (@ichikawa_zoo) February 25, 2026

Punch “continues to live with his stuffed toy” for now, which is in line with behaviour in the wild. You see, Japanese macaque infants usually begin spending more time away from their mothers (or teddies) around six months of age. Punch has just reached that threshold, meaning he should start to abandon his friend for actual living companions.

Rounding off, the zoo noted a success story that could be compared to Punch’s situation. Otome was another abandoned monkey back in 2009, and while she did use a teddy for emotional support, she naturally moved away from it as she aged.

Otome went on to have kids and grandkids, so maybe there is some hope for little Punch’s future.

