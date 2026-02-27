The Tab

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

It’s a major ick

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Unlucky in love? It might be because of your phone. An expert has explained why the green bubble phone ick is a thing, and what it says about online dating.

If you’re not familiar, green bubble ick refers to people who get icked out dating people with Androids. The green bubble is a reference to iMessage, because if you’re texting someone on Android, their messages will show up in a green bubble.

“Mobile phones have become an increasingly dominant part of many people’s lives, a mechanism which has become used to represent the user’s digital identity through various symbols, visual cues, or text. Even though the latest statistics says Androids are way more common, dominating 72% of phones around the world, that still hasn’t stopped people from getting the ick from their weird emojis and making jokes about the camera quality.

@albongdy

@caleb hearon experiences systemic oppression because of green bubbles texts 💬❎ He gave up iMessage and was exiled ⚔️ #drew #drewafualo #calebhearon #commentsection #podcast #funnyclips #android #lgbt

♬ original sound – Solo Traveling Adventures 🗺️✨

Well, sex and relationship expert Georgia Vass, courtsey of Compare and Recycle has explained the weird phenomenon, and what it says about us.

“Mobile phones have become an increasingly dominant part of many people’s lives, a mechanism which has become used to represent the user’s digital identity through various symbols, visual cues, or text,” she said. “So it’s no surprise that the device itself can become a symbol that people attach meaning to.”

Outside of mobile phones signifying our digital identity, Georgia believes it’s actually quite instinctual of us.

“We are wired to quickly assess whether a new person is safe or dangerous, with first impressions generally being more intuitive than logical,” she continued. “A person’s phone may offer something to interpret during that initial assessment, whereas people in established relationships have a lot more data about their partner.”

@curvy_nerdy_lil_flirty

…… imagine a guy tellin you, he doesn’t want to chat, bc of your phone…. happened to me ( dodged a bullet ) 😁😁

♬ original sound – redbone_941

There are loads of viral videos about the green bubble ick, and it’s one of the many things young people assess when looking for a partner. But Georgia says we should all try to be more open-minded.

“It may be helpful for the person experiencing the ick to reflect upon why the phone bothers them so much and whether it’s indicative of more fundamental insecurities or interfering with their core values.”

“The introspection may be more useful than limiting potential partners to those who have a certain phone brand.”

