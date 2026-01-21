The Tab
Weekend lover purple rain TikTok trend

So what is this Purple Rain TikTok trend everyone is doing right now about a ‘weekend lover’?

The Prince song was used in Stranger Things

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Every week, TikTok finds a new trend to make everyone collectively uncomfortable, whether it’s oversharing relationship timelines or digging up emotional baggage from years ago, and right now, everyone is deep in their feelings thanks to Prince’s Purple Rain and a lyric they can’t stop using: “I never wanted to be your weekend lover.”

Purple Rain is the dramatic, iconic song that usually makes people feel sad, hopeful, or spiritual. But TikTok’s now making people feel second-hand embarrassment.

The trend uses just that one line from the song, not the big emotional chorus. And basically, creators are using it to reflect on casual relationships from their past, the kind that were never meant to be serious, but still clearly meant something.

So, what does ‘weekend lover’ actually mean here?

@madison.pw12

Guys the vampire phase from when James and I were first going out is wild. Let’s not talk about it too much but this trend def made me think about it 🧛‍♀️🧛‍♀️🧛‍♀️ also me in purple in the rain for our photos… talk about perfect #weekendlover #relationships #purplerain

♬ original sound – niche_edits

For loads of people, the trend is a “then vs now” situation. They’ll post old photos, messages, or screenshots from when their relationship was casual, followed by clips of their current serious partner. Same relationship, different stage. It’s meant to show how something low-key eventually turned into something real.

Others are using the sound to talk about situationships or friends-with-benefits setups. Some videos feel nostalgic and sweet, like they’re looking back fondly. Others feel a bit more uncomfortable, especially when it’s clear someone caught feelings and the other person… didn’t.

And then there’s the version that’s making TikTok argue. Some creators are hinting that they were the “other person”, basically admitting their weekend lover was already in a relationship with someone else. That’s where the backlash comes in. A lot of viewers are genuinely shocked that people are openly posting that online.

One creator even said they’d rather “eat a pair of jeans” than take part in the trend. Which honestly sums up how many people feel.

@aliceyyg

#fyp #aliceyyg

♬ original sound – Alice

Most Read

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

But not everyone hates it. There are loads of comments saying the videos feel relatable or honest. For some people, it’s comforting to see others admit their romantic lives weren’t always neat or perfect. TikTok loves vulnerability, even when it’s messy.

Why Purple Rain, though?

The song has been back in the spotlight recently thanks to Stranger Things, which brought it back into pop culture conversations. And once TikTok gets hold of an emotional song, it’s basically over.

So, the “weekend lover” trend is really about looking back at relationships that lived in the grey area. Not quite love, not quite nothing. Whether you find it relatable or painfully cringe probably depends on how healed you are.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: TikTok TikTok trend Trends Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Read Next

Glambot

It gets worse: The real creator of Glambot has come forward amid Cole Walliser’s painful downfall

Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016, as throwback trend goes viral

Explaining the ‘becoming Chinese’ trend, that has gone viral on TikTok

Latest

Brooklyn’s ex Chloë Grace Moretz reveals what the Beckham family is *really* like

Ellissa Bain

They dated for four years

Full shocking email Blake Lively sent Ben Affleck asking for help with ‘clown’ Justin Baldoni

Ellissa Bain

‘He and everyone he had on the movie is in a cult’

All the celebs who have spoken out against Steven Bartlett, after *that* interview

Hebe Hancock

He’s faced huge backlash

Cardiff Uni researchers crack woolly rhino mystery using the remains of an Ice Age wolf

Olivia Griffin

DNA recovered from a wolf frozen in permafrost has helped researchers solve a 14,400 year-old woolly rhino extinction mystery

Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson already addressed being gay IRL, even before *that* viral makeout video

Kieran Galpin

‘I want queer people telling queer stories’

It’s been six months, so here’s a much-needed update on Love Island’s Harry and Shakira

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Shakira just addressed Harry’s villa antics

Weekend lover purple rain TikTok trend

So what is this Purple Rain TikTok trend everyone is doing right now about a ‘weekend lover’?

Suchismita Ghosh

The Prince song was used in Stranger Things

Calling future journalists: The Manchester Tab is looking for new writers!

Jessica Owen

Our open meeting is fast approaching!

We party like it’s Freshers’ (but with more trauma): Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

After exams at Glasgow Uni, we black out like it’s freshers, but with a twist

The University of Edinburgh's main library

Edinburgh University spends millions on nearly 100,000 maintenance callouts in two years

Jamie Calder

Probably our sign to stop trying decorate our accoms while drunk

Brooklyn’s ex Chloë Grace Moretz reveals what the Beckham family is *really* like

Ellissa Bain

They dated for four years

Full shocking email Blake Lively sent Ben Affleck asking for help with ‘clown’ Justin Baldoni

Ellissa Bain

‘He and everyone he had on the movie is in a cult’

All the celebs who have spoken out against Steven Bartlett, after *that* interview

Hebe Hancock

He’s faced huge backlash

Cardiff Uni researchers crack woolly rhino mystery using the remains of an Ice Age wolf

Olivia Griffin

DNA recovered from a wolf frozen in permafrost has helped researchers solve a 14,400 year-old woolly rhino extinction mystery

Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson already addressed being gay IRL, even before *that* viral makeout video

Kieran Galpin

‘I want queer people telling queer stories’

It’s been six months, so here’s a much-needed update on Love Island’s Harry and Shakira

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Shakira just addressed Harry’s villa antics

Weekend lover purple rain TikTok trend

So what is this Purple Rain TikTok trend everyone is doing right now about a ‘weekend lover’?

Suchismita Ghosh

The Prince song was used in Stranger Things

Calling future journalists: The Manchester Tab is looking for new writers!

Jessica Owen

Our open meeting is fast approaching!

We party like it’s Freshers’ (but with more trauma): Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

After exams at Glasgow Uni, we black out like it’s freshers, but with a twist

The University of Edinburgh's main library

Edinburgh University spends millions on nearly 100,000 maintenance callouts in two years

Jamie Calder

Probably our sign to stop trying decorate our accoms while drunk