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Every flop project Regé-Jean Page has done after Bridgerton that didn’t live up to the Duke

Where has he gone?!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Regé-Jean Page was finally asked if he’ll ever return to Bridgerton last week and his reply was so sassy. He basically ignored the entire question and walked away from the reporter, refusing to even give an answer. Then, he was asked again just days later and gave a similar reply. But there’s no denying Bridgerton was his biggest project to date. Well, his only big project, really. He seems to have disappeared, so here are his post-Bridgerton projects that totally flopped.

The Gray Man (2022)

Credit: Netflix

Two years after his season of Bridgerton released, Regé-Jean Page was in an action thriller called The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. Yep, some massive names! The movie had a huge budget of more than $200 million and was about a CIA agent who uncovers some agency secrets and becomes an assassin’s target, based on Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name. Page played a villain called Denny Carmichael and people weren’t very impressed by his performance. It only has a measly 45 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Oh dear.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Credit: Paramount Pictures

A year later, the Bridgerton star was in Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, a film about a thief who goes on a quest to find a long-lost relic, based on the popular role-playing game. A lot of people actually enjoyed the movie and Page’s role in it, but there’s no denying the film was a massive flop. It had an estimated $150 million budget but only grossed $208 million at the box office, which is pretty abysmal. And it seemed like a backwards step after his huge success in Bridgerton.

Not returning to Bridgerton… full stop

Credit: Netflix

Everyone thinks refusing to return to Bridgerton was Regé-Jean’s biggest mistake. Apparently, he was asked to return in three to five episodes of season two after his massive success in the first ever series of the Regency drama, but turned down an eye-watering £250k to focus on his career in film. Right.

But it’s not all bad news for the actor

Okay, those two projects might not have lived up to his role in Bridgerton, which literally sent him to superstardom, but it’s not all doom and gloom. Page was in a spy film with Cate Blanchett last year called Black Bag that has been rated a whopping 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. He’s also the lead in an upcoming Netflix romance movie called You, Me & Tuscany and due to star in a film adaptation of the novel The Count of Monte Cristo.

His first few projects after Bridgerton weren’t exactly anything to rave about, but maybe he was just taking a few years to warm up.

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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