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Bridgerton richest couples ranked

Here are the richest Bridgerton couples ranked and some of these fortunes are just ridiculous

No, Kate and Anthony are not the wealthiest

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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There’s no question that everyone in Bridgerton is absolutely loaded, so here’s a ranking of how rich each couple is.

In the ton, these major families are throwing massive balls every other week, wearing brand new outfits constantly, and somehow owning multiple houses without even blinking.

But once you actually start looking into it, not all that wealth is equal. Some couples are just “very rich”, while others are on a completely different level.

So, after digging into all the numbers, titles, and who actually controls what, here’s a proper ranking of the main Bridgerton couples by how ridiculously rich they are combined.

5. Benedict and Sophie

via Netflix

Okay, so these two are technically the “poorest”, but to us peasants, they’re still very rich.

Benedict lives off the Bridgerton fortune, has his own property, and clearly never has to worry about money. Then Sophie brings a solid dowry of about £18,000 back then, which is around £1.5 million today.

So together, they’re sitting on roughly £12–15 million.

4. Colin and Penelope

Bridgerton richest couples ranked

via Netflix

Colin already has a surprisingly high income from family investments and his travel writing, and Penelope brings in her Lady Whistledown fortune, which is very iconic. Together, they’ve got money coming in from multiple directions.

So, combined, they’d be around £18–25 million.

3. Francesca and John

Bridgerton richest couples ranked

via Netflix

Francesca marries into the Kilmartin estate, which isn’t just one house; it’s basically a whole network of properties, land, and income. Then she brings a huge dowry too, and later an even bigger “double dowry”.

So together, they’re likely worth around £20–30 million.

2. Anthony and Kate

Bridgerton richest couples ranked

via Netflix

Anthony is way richer than people think. Yes, he’s “just” a viscount, but he earns millions per year (in today’s terms), he owns multiple estates, and he controls the entire Bridgerton fortune.

That means his total wealth is way higher than a simple title estimate. Kate doesn’t bring a dowry, but it doesn’t even matter.

So together, they’re sitting at around £35–50 million.

1. Daphne and Simon

Bridgerton richest couples ranked

via Netflix

Simon is a duke, which already puts him at the very top. Add in massive estates, land, and generational wealth, and it’s just ridiculous.

Daphne had a decent dowry, but compared to Simon’s fortune, it’s basically pocket change.

Together, they’re worth £50 million plus, and realistically, probably even more.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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