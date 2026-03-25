The Tab

Let’s not forget Billy Ray Cyrus once blamed Hannah Montana for ‘destroying’ his family

‘I’d erase it all in a second if I could’

Esther Knowles | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Yesterday was a momentous day for Disney fans. After 20 years, Hannah Montana returned to our screens for an anniversary special documentary. And, rather surprisingly, joining in on this nostalgia was Miley Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. 

For anyone not versed in the drama between Miley and her father (who also starred as Hannah’s dad in the hit Disney show), things got complicated back in 2022. After Billy Ray and Miley’s mum, Tish, got divorced, he started dating Firerose, a singer-songwriter who was only 22 at the time. He was reportedly caught calling Tish a “skank” and even appeared to call his children the “devil’s skank.”

Miley and her dad have since patched things up, but I couldn’t ignore the irony of Billy Ray starring in a documentary to commemorate the very same Disney show he once blamed for “destroying” his family. That’s right, back in 2011, Billy Ray had some pretty scathing things to say about Hannah Montana, so here’s a recap of what he said about the show. 

Billy Ray Cyrus admitted he wishes Hannah Montana never happened

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus

via Disney

In a 2011 interview with GQ, Billy Ray was asked whether Hannah Montana played a big part in his family not working out.

In response, he acknowledged: “Oh, it’s huge—it destroyed my family. I’ll tell you right now—the damn show destroyed my family.” 

Questioned on whether he wished the Disney show never even happened, he said: “I hate to say it, but yes, I do. Yeah. I’d take it back in a second. 

“For my family to be here and just be everybody okay, safe and sound and happy and normal, would have been fantastic. Heck, yeah. I’d erase it all in a second if I could.”

Miley spoke about her dad’s involvement in the Hannah Montana documentary

Miley and Billy on Hannah Montana

via Disney

Although Billy Ray did not attend the premiere of Disney’s Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, he did feature in the documentary itself.

Speaking to Alex Cooper during the event, Miley said: “I’m really excited for [my dad] to be here, because I know how much our relationship means to everyone that watched this show. I think when me and my dad are good, people, they feel better. It just feels good when the Cyruses are getting along.”

Disney and Billy Ray Cyrus have been contacted for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Disney

More on: Celebrity Disney Miley Cyrus
Esther Knowles | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Resurfaced Dylan Sprouse clip reveals hilarious reason Miley Cyrus ended relationship

Montana

Miley Cyrus addresses feud with dad Billy Ray as he skips Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

Why Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso are missing from Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

Latest
Peaky Blinders movie blunder scene

This Arthur Shelby detail in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a blunder that ruins a key scene

Suchismita Ghosh

Maybe they didn’t watch their own show

Alex Cooper’s chaotic drama that almost ended her career, after Hannah Montana special

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s so much lore

The reason Tom Holland avoided Zendaya’s red carpet appearance for The Drama is so wholesome

Hebe Hancock

He wasn’t there with her

Louis Theroux doc Myron Gaines exposing

Every video Myron Gaines posted ‘exposing’ Louis Theroux while whining about the manosphere doc

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually needs to calm down a bit

Liverpool Uni student who killed best friend in car crash handed nine year jail sentence

Michaela Roper

Matthew Bennett claimed ‘he did not even know if he was the one driving’ during drunk collision

How to survive the spring stretch of year as a Birmingham university student

Angelique Ritter

It’s somehow even worse than last semester?

louis theroux myron gaines podcast

Louis Theroux and Myron’s wild debates on his podcast, that weren’t shown in the Netflix doc

Claudia Cox

Help, he tried asking Louis X-rated questions

Zendaya’s shocking twist in The Drama has leaked, so here’s why it’s so controversial

Hebe Hancock

Apparently it somehow also involves Euphoria?!

Curtis Pritchard

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard brands consent ‘nonsense’ in bizarre interview moment

Hayley Soen

He said his ‘biggest fear’ is ‘pushing myself onto someone without them wanting it’

Let’s not forget Billy Ray Cyrus once blamed Hannah Montana for ‘destroying’ his family

Esther Knowles

‘I’d erase it all in a second if I could’

Peaky Blinders movie blunder scene

This Arthur Shelby detail in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a blunder that ruins a key scene

Suchismita Ghosh

Maybe they didn’t watch their own show

Alex Cooper’s chaotic drama that almost ended her career, after Hannah Montana special

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s so much lore

The reason Tom Holland avoided Zendaya’s red carpet appearance for The Drama is so wholesome

Hebe Hancock

He wasn’t there with her

Louis Theroux doc Myron Gaines exposing

Every video Myron Gaines posted ‘exposing’ Louis Theroux while whining about the manosphere doc

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually needs to calm down a bit

Liverpool Uni student who killed best friend in car crash handed nine year jail sentence

Michaela Roper

Matthew Bennett claimed ‘he did not even know if he was the one driving’ during drunk collision

How to survive the spring stretch of year as a Birmingham university student

Angelique Ritter

It’s somehow even worse than last semester?

louis theroux myron gaines podcast

Louis Theroux and Myron’s wild debates on his podcast, that weren’t shown in the Netflix doc

Claudia Cox

Help, he tried asking Louis X-rated questions

Zendaya’s shocking twist in The Drama has leaked, so here’s why it’s so controversial

Hebe Hancock

Apparently it somehow also involves Euphoria?!

Curtis Pritchard

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard brands consent ‘nonsense’ in bizarre interview moment

Hayley Soen

He said his ‘biggest fear’ is ‘pushing myself onto someone without them wanting it’

Let’s not forget Billy Ray Cyrus once blamed Hannah Montana for ‘destroying’ his family

Esther Knowles

‘I’d erase it all in a second if I could’