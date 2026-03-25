Let’s not forget Billy Ray Cyrus once blamed Hannah Montana for ‘destroying’ his family

‘I’d erase it all in a second if I could’

3 hours ago

Yesterday was a momentous day for Disney fans. After 20 years, Hannah Montana returned to our screens for an anniversary special documentary. And, rather surprisingly, joining in on this nostalgia was Miley Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

For anyone not versed in the drama between Miley and her father (who also starred as Hannah’s dad in the hit Disney show), things got complicated back in 2022. After Billy Ray and Miley’s mum, Tish, got divorced, he started dating Firerose, a singer-songwriter who was only 22 at the time. He was reportedly caught calling Tish a “skank” and even appeared to call his children the “devil’s skank.”

Miley and her dad have since patched things up, but I couldn’t ignore the irony of Billy Ray starring in a documentary to commemorate the very same Disney show he once blamed for “destroying” his family. That’s right, back in 2011, Billy Ray had some pretty scathing things to say about Hannah Montana, so here’s a recap of what he said about the show.

Billy Ray Cyrus admitted he wishes Hannah Montana never happened

In a 2011 interview with GQ, Billy Ray was asked whether Hannah Montana played a big part in his family not working out.

In response, he acknowledged: “Oh, it’s huge—it destroyed my family. I’ll tell you right now—the damn show destroyed my family.”

Questioned on whether he wished the Disney show never even happened, he said: “I hate to say it, but yes, I do. Yeah. I’d take it back in a second.

“For my family to be here and just be everybody okay, safe and sound and happy and normal, would have been fantastic. Heck, yeah. I’d erase it all in a second if I could.”

Miley spoke about her dad’s involvement in the Hannah Montana documentary

Although Billy Ray did not attend the premiere of Disney’s Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, he did feature in the documentary itself.

Speaking to Alex Cooper during the event, Miley said: “I’m really excited for [my dad] to be here, because I know how much our relationship means to everyone that watched this show. I think when me and my dad are good, people, they feel better. It just feels good when the Cyruses are getting along.”

Disney and Billy Ray Cyrus have been contacted for comment.

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Featured image via Disney