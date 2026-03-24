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Why Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso are missing from Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

They were so iconic on the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Actors Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso aren’t in the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary documentary, and here’s why.

Miley Cyrus announced a Hannah Montana anniversary special in February this year, and ever since, she’s been dropping hints about what the special could include. The show played a huge part in many of our childhoods, so the fact that we get to revisit the magic of the series 20 years later has created a lot of hype and expectations.

Emily Osment addressed the Hannah Montana special in a comment

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment)

However, in promotional footage for the special so far, there is no sight of two of the series’ main characters, Lily, played by Emily Osment, and Oliver, played by Mitchel Musso.

Emily shared a post about the series, which got over one million likes on Instagram.

“On the heels of our Hannah Montana 20-year milestone, our beloved Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage director, Mark Cendrowski, brought in his old copy of an HM episode this morning. Proves a few things,” she said in the post’s caption. “First, that I’m old, second that I’m still doing what I love, but mostly, MOSTLY that Mark won’t leave me alone after all these years, and I’m really starting to freak out about it.”

Emily has confirmed she won’t be in the anniversary special due to scheduling conflicts with her TV show, Mandy, where she plays the main character.

“I’m so grateful that you guys all still love the show. I’m so proud to be a part of it,” she said in a statement shared to social media.

In a comment section noting her absence, she said: “Regardless, I’m sure it will. be so special!”

Mitchel Musso doesn’t work with Disney anymore

Mitchel Musso has been pretty silent on why he’s missing from the special, but Disney viewers were quick to point out that the company have been distancing itself from the actor for years. He used to be in lots of Disney projects, but he’s been replaced in the Phineas and Ferb reboot and basically wiped from their schedules ever since his criminal convictions.

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A post shared by Mitch Moose (@mitchelmusso)

Three years ago, he was arrested for public intoxication and theft, after reportedly stealing a bag of crips and acting antisocially.  Mitchel completely denied these allegations in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I was absolutely not drunk or drinking, and there was 100% no theft,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, it’s a misunderstanding.”

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Featured image via Disney+

More on: Celebrity Disney Disney Channel Film Miley Cyrus
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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